Local woman makes childhood dream come true with new clothing store dedicated to her mother





BELLEVUE (NBC26) As the nation begins to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, “stars have aligned” for a local woman to fulfill her childhood dream and pay tribute to one of her most great supporters. Kelly Prust has opened J.LUX Fashion, 1671, chemin Hoffman in Bellevue, about six weeks ago. The boutique offers sports, casual and formal clothing for men and women, as well as accessories such as jewelry and handbags. “Fashion has always been something I really love,” said Prust. Growing up, Prust played dress-up in her mother’s closet and looked at different fashion magazines. She remembered going through the JCPenny catalog and circling her favorite items. For the past 14 years, Prust has worked with his sister at the Plae Bistro in Bellevue, which his sister owns. During the pandemic, Prust said she wanted to do something different. She decided it was time to give her dream a chance. A lot of people were like, well, opening something right after COVID, and during, was a little bit risky, ”said Prust. “But it was actually a good time, because things are improving, and people are going out more and looking for clothes to wear, because they are no longer stuck in their house. The timing seemed to be right. Shortly after his search for a store location, a place opened in the same building as Plae Bistro. Prust’s store is now just two doors down from his sister’s restaurant. The sisters continue to see each other daily, having coffee or new clothes for the closet. I’m so proud of her, ”said Jill Bassett, owner of Plae Bistro and older sister to Prust. “Catering is my dream. It was my dream all my life and the clothing business was his. So when she wanted to get back to it and left Plae, I was so happy that there was a free place here. Prust said her mother was her “greatest cheerleader” and always supported her dream of owning a fashion store. Unfortunately, her mother couldn’t see her daughter successfully opening the store: she passed away about three years ago. This is why Prust dedicated the name of the store, J.LUX, to his mother. My mother was called Jeanie. The J was therefore for her, and Lux ​​in Latin means light. So it’s just a tribute to my mom to make her proud, because I know she is with me everyday as I make my dream come true, “said Prust.” I hope I make her proud. “ Prust said she hopes to open a second J.LUX location in the next few years, possibly in Door County.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos