A return to the office will suit these retail and clothing inventory





I thought about fashion, which wasn’t supposed to happen. My plan at work has long been to stick to suits and dress shoes, a strategically indescribable and immediately forgettable mix of Brooks Brothers and Allen Edmonds for a look in his own way that I can wear for a decade or two. .

On weekends, I feel like my wardrobe still holds up. It features LL Bean golf shirts and New Balance sneakers, an aging dad power combo best accessorized with loud moans while sneaking into patio furniture. But the pandemic has left me less sure of the costumes.

For over a year, professionals have been wearing fleeces below the Zoom range, and in some cases above. A tacit consensus seems to be forming around the mass return of urban workers to their offices around Labor Day. Suppose I go back to my costume and be the only one? I’ll stand out as a Times Square street performer, and without disrespecting Elmo or the underwear cowboy, that’s not what I’m looking for. Again, what if I only dress to learn that everyone has a pent-up demand to dress? Also, my dress pants are resistant to buttoning for now, but don’t let the logistics distract you. JP Morgan expects US apparel revenues to jump 21% this year from the depressed level of last year and to surpass more normal earnings seen in 2019 by 6%. A recent survey Jefferies’ survey of women shows that over 60% say their wardrobes are old-fashioned and they plan to do more shopping soon. Clothing has been a deflationary commodity for decades, but in May prices rose 5.6% from a year ago, beating the headline inflation rate. Covid-19 has claimed thousands of clothing stores, leaving survivors more power over pricing. Blockages in the supply chain have increased shipping costs. Spinners and other textile players lack workers. Demand is exploding. I’m starting to worry about a national pants race in August. But I don’t want buyers to panic, at least not until I have had a chance to place my orders. Whatever happens, the clothing industry is poised for solid profitability. Among mass merchants, JP Morgan recommends actions of



Target



(ticker: TGT), which should benefit from fewer competing stores. Among brand owners, he likes



Nike



(OF),



VF Corp.

(



VF



C), and



Levi Strauss



(LEVI). Her choices for specialty stores include



American Eagle Outfitters



(AEO),



Boot Grange Holdings



(BOOT), and



Difference



(GPS). Even once we get past the RTO, as Wall Street calls our time to return to the office, stocks could remain meager ahead of the critical Christmas season. Wells Fargo Securities analyst Ike Boruchow said investors should be careful to distinguish between successful stores and attractively priced stocks. For example, he is impressed by



Lululemon Athletica



(LULU), the mainstay of women’s yoga tights that makes game for men. Full disclosure, I wore a lot of Lululemon to work before the pandemic, says Boruchow, highlighting the $ 128 ABC stretch jeans and the company’s Commission chinos. You pull this on with a relaxed button-down shirt, and it’s kind of the new look of what used to be a suit and tie. But he lowered his even-weight title rating from Overweight a year ago. Boruchow likes the actions of



Ralph lauren



(RL), which has been hit hard by the pandemic and therefore has a lot to gain from a return to normal shopping habits. And he’s optimistic about ThredUp (TDUP), which collects and resells used clothing. Don’t forget the accessories. Boruchow says sharp acceleration in online shopping during pandemic leaves handbag sellers



Tapestry



(TPR) and



Capri’s farms



(CPRI) well positioned. Clothing sellers would generally prefer buyers to do business in stores, where fixed costs are high and must be covered, rather than online, where the cost of fulfilling orders varies widely. But handbags are an exception. The prices are high enough to absorb the shipping cost and the return levels are low because sizing is not an issue. I spoke with the chefs of two relatively young clothiers last week. Sarah LaFleur runs MM LaFleur, which sells women’s clothing and specializes in a look she calls power casual. Think chic but also stretchy and machine washable. The impetus came from the tech workers. Their male counterparts, they could wear hoodies and jeans, she said. But that’s not what women wear. Yet if we wear a dress to work, other people think it was the interview. Her best advice for the first day back to work: wear a size that fits you and be nice to yourself. It’s a tough time for everyone, she says. Point correction



(SFIX) uses human stylists and artificial intelligence to select clothes for customers. The shares sell for $ 60, up from an initial public offering price of $ 15 in November 2017, making the company more than half the value of Gap. Consumers are looking for more tips and more advice right now, said Elizabeth Spaulding, president of Stitch Fix, who will take up her role as CEO on August 1. The fierce growth of sportswear during the pandemic has given way to a wave of fun and going out clothing. summer jumpsuits, rompers and miniskirts, she says. For me, Spaulding recommended a house brand of stretch knit blazer called Artefact. Speaking of artifacts, let's get back to my costumes. I knew the weather was not on their side, of course, long before Brooks Brothers and Mens Wearhouse filed for bankruptcy last year. A few years ago I visited the manager of a large bank in his office several years ago and he told me I sounded too corporate. Among dynamic chat room traders, costumes have become a rebuke. Now, I'm afraid they're heading for costumes only on special occasions: weddings, funerals, Mark Zuckerberg's reprimands by Congress. I guess now I'm going to face more difficult decisions than wearing charcoal or navy with one of my eight identical shirts. Unless all you want is wanting to do one last labor day starch fight. Write to Jack Hough at [email protected] Follow him on twitter and subscribe to his Barrons Streetwise Podcast.







