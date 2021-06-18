PM Modi achieves highest approval rating among world leaders





While the popularity of most of the world’s leaders has seemed shaken in the Covid epidemic, the position of the Prime Minister of India remains the same. He is still the most popular and accepted leader in the world. The figures from the American data intelligence firm confirm this. This is clearly visible in the firm’s Morning Consult survey. According to this survey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surpassed other leaders around the world in terms of acceptance. According to the survey, PM Modi’s overall approval rating is 66%. Statistics show that PM Modi is far ahead of 13 other world leaders, including America, Russia, Britain, Australia, Canada, France, Brazil and Germany. Statistics show that in this list, the number of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi comes after Prime Minister Modi. His mark is 65%. After that comes the President of Mexico Lpez Obrador at number three. His overall rating is 63 percent. After that, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s rating is 54%, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s rating is 53%, US President Joe Biden’s rating is 53%, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s rating is 48%. , that of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of 44%, that of South Korean President Moon Jae. -In has a rating of 37%, Spanish President Pedro Sanchez has a 36% rating, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has a 35% rating, French President Emmanuel Macron has a 35% rating and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has a rating of 29%. In this survey, a sample of 2,126 adults was taken from India. This hiker was updated on June 17th. Significantly, US data firm Morning Consult Political Intelligence tracks executive approval ratings from Australia, Canada, France, Brazil, Germany, India, Japan, Italy, Mexico, South Korea, Great Britain, Spain and the United States. Updated once a week. The size of its sample varies from country to country.

