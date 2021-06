Trump against the boycott of the Beijing Olympics in 2022

Former President Trump Donald TrumpChinese apps could face subpoenas and bans under Biden’s executive order: Kim report says North Korea must be “prepared” for a “showdown” with the former US President of Colorado GOP accused of stealing more than 0K from pro-Trump PAC MORE said he did not agree to boycott the Beijing Olympics in 2022 after activists argued that the United States should not participate in the games due to human rights violations reported by China. It would be unfair for athletes to boycott the games, and countries around the world would see sour grapes, Trump told Real Clear Investigationsin an interview published Thursday. I see it both ways, Trump said, but I wouldn’t do that. You go. You are in competition. You win.” Trump’s remarks may come as a surprise to some given the former president’s strained relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping and the country as a whole. During his tenure as president, Trump engaged in a trade war with China and has repeatedly blamed the country for the coronavirus pandemic that is believed to have originated in Wuhan. The former president also attacked President Biden Joe BidenChinese apps could face subpoenas and bans under Biden Executive Order: OVERNIGHT ENERGY report: EPA announces new clean air advisers after firing Trump appointees | Senate Confirms Biden’s Choice For # 2 Inside Role | Watchdog: Bureau of Land Management found messaging failures, understaffing during pandemic Poll: majority support blanket cancellation of student loan PLUS during the 2020 campaign cycle on his son’s relations with China and his work with Xi as vice president under the Obama administration. A coalition of human rights groups hascalled the countriesto boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics because of the abuses the country has committed against Uyghur Muslims, Tibetans and the people of Hong Kong. “We call on all governments and people, including all National Olympic Committees and Olympic athletes, to boycott the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics,” he added. the coalition said. “The Chinese government is committing genocide against the Uyghur people and waging an unprecedented campaign of repression in East Turkestan, Tibet and Southern Mongolia, as well as a general assault on democracy in Hong Kong. Some US lawmakers have suggested diplomatic boycotts and called on TV stations not to broadcast the games due to human rights concerns. House tenant Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi, Founder of Young Turks on the Democratic Establishment: “They Lie All the Time” Hillicon Valley: Senate Unanimously Confirms Chris Inglis as White House’s First Cyber ​​Tsar | The scrutiny of Microsoft’s surveillance technology | Senators unveil bill to crack down on cybercriminals “It’s still a BFD”: Democrats applaud decision confirming ObamaCare MORE (D-California) suggested a diplomatic boycottgames, saying that the United States cannot pretend nothing has happened “regarding the Olympic Games in China. Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) Has called NBCatrefuse to broadcast the Beijing Olympics due to human rights violations. However, the US Olympic committeeurged Congressnot to remove athletes from the games, claiming that this is not the solution to geopolitical problems.







