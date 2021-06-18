Calls for more social restrictions to ‘hammer’ wave of virus in Indonesia, Southeast Asia

The recent increase in cases of the virus in Indonesia was not unexpected.

Despite a government ban, official figures show at least 1.5 million people, mostly from Jakarta, traveled to their hometowns to celebrate the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holiday last month during an exodus annual known locally as mudik.

“It’s our fault. The government did everything to remind us to stay at home, no mudik, but we continued anyway. This is the consequence,” said the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and ‘Luhut Pandjaitan investment at a virtual conference recently. .

The figures are worrying.

Indonesia remains by far the most affected country in Southeast Asia, with 1.96 million cases, including more than 54,000 deaths.

Huge clusters have appeared in a number of regencies in Java, with new variants, including the virulent Delta variant first detected in India, appearing.

Health officials yesterday reported 12,990 new cases, the largest daily increase since February, topping Jakarta with 4,737 cases, West Java with 2,791 cases and Central Java with 1,331 cases.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has warned that the capital of 11 million people, which is the epicenter of the epidemic, will enter a “critical phase” if the situation gets out of hand.

Epidemiologist Dicky Budiman of Griffith University in Australia told the Straits Times the situation is probably as bad, if not worse, outside of Jakarta, but difficult to measure due to poor data.

“We are starting with very bad data and a poor understanding of the current situation … To regard this as a Jakarta problem is very wrong and dangerous.”

There are growing calls for a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus as the occupancy rate of hospital beds in Jakarta climbed to 75%, from 45% last week.

WORRYING FIGURES

1 963 226 Total confirmed cases 54,043 Total number of deaths 12,096,066 Total vaccinations (two injections)

Dr Dicky said there is a “high probability” that Indonesia will face a situation similar to India, in terms of increasing cases and deaths.

“The lock would have to be one of our weapons, or a hammer, to contain the Delta variant,” he added.

The World Health Organization said in its report on Thursday: “With increased transmission due to worrying variants, urgent action is needed to contain the situation in many provinces.”

The World Bank’s Indonesia Economic Outlook Report released the same day made similar recommendations.

In addition to speeding up a vaccine rollout, Indonesia is expected to improve testing, tracing and isolation of cases, as well as impose adequate mobility restrictions. He noted that the rollout of the free vaccine in Indonesia has started to lag behind some of his Group of 20 peers despite an earlier and stronger start.

“The risks of a pandemic remain high, with cases increasing dramatically in June. Indonesia remains vulnerable to new waves caused by more transmissible strains like those encountered by other countries as well as potentially higher mobility and viral transmission. during the festivities. “

The vaccination campaign, which got off to a strong start in January, has been long due to logistical issues and mismanagement, said Achmad Sukarsono, associate director and senior analyst for Indonesia at Control Risks.

“There is no light at the end of the tunnel yet,” he said in a June 1 outlook report. “With delays in distribution and cases of vaccine theft by authorities, placing too much hope in the vaccination campaign will lead to disappointment.”

But the government has never been in favor of nationwide shutdowns due to fears of economic repercussions. Localized lockdown is an option, Achmad said.

Vaccination, it seems, remains a silver bullet, with the government planning to increase the daily vaccination rate to one million doses per day.

President Joko Widodo ordered Jakarta to vaccinate 100,000 people a day to achieve collective immunity by August. He admitted that it is “an ambitious goal but we have no choice but to do it”.

Prof Hasbullah Thabrany, a public health expert and head of the Indonesian Health Economics Association, said there was no room for complacency, the infection numbers must be brought to light. perspective because Indonesia has 270 million inhabitants.

“In percentage terms, 10,000 cases in Indonesia are well below 10,000 in Malaysia or the Philippines,” he said, adding that the current peak is still lower than the peak in January, with around 15,000 cases daily. .

He said: “I think we can keep the situation under control.”