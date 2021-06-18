Questions about India’s presence in Afghanistan leave Pakistan FM Qureshi “irritated”





Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi looked irritated when an Afghan journalist asked him, “How many Indian consulates are there in Afghanistan?”

“Officially there are four, but unofficially how many are there, you will say,” Qureshi told Lotfullah Najafizada in an interview with Afghan news channel Tolo News.

When asked, if India’s presence in Afghanistan is of concern to Pakistan, Qureshi said if Afghan soil is being used to disrupt peace and stability in Pakistan, then it is a problem.

Pakistan being a “buffer” between the two nations, India and Afghanistan do not share a common border, according to Qureshi. But I think India’s presence in Afghanistan is more than it should be because there is no border between the two countries, Qureshi told Tolo News.

Besides its embassy in Kabul, India has four consulates in Afghanistan: Mazar-e-Sharif, Kandahar, Herat and Jalalabad.

When asked if India had used Afghanistan against Pakistan, Qureshi laughed at the case.

The Tolo News director went ahead with his instinct to ask tough questions that caused unease; Qureshi seemed to be trapped answering these questions.

Among the questions, Qureshi felt uncomfortable answering: “Are Taliban leaders Hibatullah Akhundzada, Mullah Yaqoob or Sirajuddin Haqqani in Pakistan?” He replied, you ask your government. You keep accusing.

Pakistan FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Qureshi did not give a clear answer to the question of the Afghan-Taliban peace talks. He rejected it saying, I cannot participate in talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

Lotfullah refuted Qureshi’s claims and said, “No such discussions have taken place.”

Meanwhile, Qureshi continued that Afghanistan was not ready for another civil war.

If you want to move forward and have a sense of coexistence as a good neighbor, then the Durand Line (the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan) should be accepted as an international border, Qureshi argued, rejecting further discussions. on the above.

The full interview will air Saturday night at 9 p.m., according to BBC Hindi. So far, Tolo News has shared numerous video clips on Twitter.

Earlier in June this year, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan demanded a political settlement in Afghanistan before the United States withdrew from Afghanistan. It aimed to reduce the risk of civil war.

There is a lot of fear right now in Pakistan and I assure you that we are doing our best to ensure that there is some kind of political settlement before the Americans leave, Khan said in an interview with Reuters.

Indignant at the remarks of Afghan national security chief Hamdullah Mohib in May this year, Islamabad decided to suspend bilateral engagements with the Afghan government, according to a senior Pakistani official familiar with the matter.

In April, the United States announced its intention to withdraw all of its troops from the war-torn country by September 11, which will mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Written by Kanika Sachdeva

