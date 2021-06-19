The Sethusamudram project and the China factor





Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister MP Stalin urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to relaunch the stalled Sethusamudram project could put the Center in a difficult position. This was one of the requests made by Stalin when he met Modi on Thursday. The project was controversial from the start on the issue of non-viability and also because of the religious sentiments attached to the Ram Sethu Bridge which is said to have been built during the Ramayana era. However, the left and Dravidian parties are pushing for the project citing economic benefits. The government-initiated UPA project was blocked in 2007, and the case is pending before the Supreme Court. The project was designed to provide a sea link between the east and west coasts of India. However, he became a white elephant as the project did not take off despite almost 900 crore spent on the project via a special purpose vehicle. Now, strategic and security concerns are driving demand to revive the project now that Sri Lanka has moved closer to China, which has invested large sums of money to develop the island’s infrastructure. In fact, the head of the DMK parliamentary committee, TR Baalu, wrote to the prime minister last year urging him to continue with the project, citing security as the main reason. Emerging factor Sri Lanka could possibly become another Nepal given its ties to China. It could be dangerous for India from a security and diplomacy perspective, Baalu ​​said, urging Modi to consider launching the project for which the feasibility report was approved by the NDA government when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. They can choose to relaunch it only if they feel it could have strategic advantages for India from a defense standpoint due to China’s presence in the region. Otherwise, no chance of reviving it, said Sumanth Raman, political analyst, when asked if DMK’s request would put the Center in a difficult position. The Sethusamudram project is before the Supreme Court, so Prime Minister Modi wouldn’t have to worry too much about it just yet. In addition, due to the growing presence of China in Sri Lanka, the Center may (should) favorably review the project, in strategic, political and diplomatic terms, said N Sathia Moorthy, distinguished member and head of ORFs Chennai. Initiative. The project envisions the creation of a seaway connecting the Gulf of Mannar and the Bay of Bengal through the Palk Strait and Palk Bay to shorten the routes of ships between the Indian coasts and avoid bypassing Sri Lanka. The 2,427 crore project will cut travel time between the west and east coasts of India by almost 36 hours. However, dredging in the Adams Bridge area, Rama Setu, was stopped by the Supreme Court following a petition filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy. Groups led by Vishwa Hindu Parishad also opposed the project on the grounds that it would destroy a rocky and sandy ridge created by divine hand, as the Ramayana recounts.

