“Our football stars score while Boris Johnson and his Tories limp on the sidelines” – Brian Reade

In the 1960s the Prime Minister was so respected in my corner that a pub was named after him.
The Pipe and Gannex was a warm gesture to our local MP, Harold Wilson, who made the people of Huyton proud. How times are changing. Today in another part of Merseyside they have twice renamed a pub named after the current Prime Minister but the gesture contains less warmth than an abandoned igloo.
The Three Bellends in New Brighton were a cry for the blatant incompetence of Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock and Dominic Cummings during the Covid crisis.
It has now been renamed The Two Helmets, in recognition that one of the beauxnds, Cummings, has been sacked. Soon I think it will be renamed The One Cock, in recognition of Johnson’s dismissal of the other helmet.
Because, thanks to the sacked belnd, we know the PM thinks the helmet running the NHS is totally hopeless.
Mind you, he also tells us that the prime minister hates his job because it looks too much like hard work and wants to leave soon to make some money and have some fun.
What state are the political leaders of this country in? As Ryanair boss Michael OLeary said this week: It’s probably the least talented firm in history … Most of them wouldn’t give you a job packing the supermarket shelves. .
And the top of the Labor Party is no better. When Keir Starmer fails to win back working-class voters from an old Atonian elitist who thinks a salary of 250,000 a year is chicken feed, he’s clearly floundering.
The leadership vacuum in politics looks even darker when compared to the actions of a
group of young people who, not too long ago, were considered avid hedonists and obsessed with bling. Professional footballers.
Throughout the pandemic, many players have dug deep to help those in difficulty.
Jordan Henderson made last week’s honors list for launching the Players Together initiative which encouraged fellow pros to give generously to the NHS.
Raheem Sterling, who also received an MBE for his charitable work, announced a foundation to push children from underprivileged backgrounds to move up the ladder of social mobility so those below can see that there is
something better in England.
Chelseas Reece James donated 10,000 to the Felix Project, which provides food charities in the
poorest neighborhoods in London, and Wilfried Zaha turned his rental property over to the NHS.
And Marcus Rashford, who forced Johnson to make two humiliating U-turns to feed the poorest children over the school holidays, has looked more of a statesman since last March than any politician.
This week, the 23-year-old took advantage of a press conference on euros to talk about the need to raise more awareness of food poverty in Britain. Its work in defense of the poor and the voiceless has shamed the political class.
That’s why, instead of having his name inscribed on a pejorative pub sign, a huge mural of him was painted on the side of a Manchester cafe with the words: Be proud to know your fight will play the biggest part in your goal.
The same pride and the same goal are displayed by the England team who continue to kneel down to highlight racism, in the face of strong criticism.
They are what rulers look like. Westminster helmets take note.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit