“Our football stars score while Boris Johnson and his Tories limp on the sidelines” – Brian Reade

In the 1960s the Prime Minister was so respected in my corner that a pub was named after him.

The Pipe and Gannex was a warm gesture to our local MP, Harold Wilson, who made the people of Huyton proud. How times are changing. Today in another part of Merseyside they have twice renamed a pub named after the current Prime Minister but the gesture contains less warmth than an abandoned igloo.

The Three Bellends in New Brighton were a cry for the blatant incompetence of Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock and Dominic Cummings during the Covid crisis.

It has now been renamed The Two Helmets, in recognition that one of the beauxnds, Cummings, has been sacked. Soon I think it will be renamed The One Cock, in recognition of Johnson’s dismissal of the other helmet.

Because, thanks to the sacked belnd, we know the PM thinks the helmet running the NHS is totally hopeless.

Mind you, he also tells us that the prime minister hates his job because it looks too much like hard work and wants to leave soon to make some money and have some fun.

What state are the political leaders of this country in? As Ryanair boss Michael OLeary said this week: It’s probably the least talented firm in history … Most of them wouldn’t give you a job packing the supermarket shelves. .

And the top of the Labor Party is no better. When Keir Starmer fails to win back working-class voters from an old Atonian elitist who thinks a salary of 250,000 a year is chicken feed, he’s clearly floundering.

The leadership vacuum in politics looks even darker when compared to the actions of a

group of young people who, not too long ago, were considered avid hedonists and obsessed with bling. Professional footballers.

Throughout the pandemic, many players have dug deep to help those in difficulty.

Jordan Henderson made last week’s honors list for launching the Players Together initiative which encouraged fellow pros to give generously to the NHS.

Raheem Sterling, who also received an MBE for his charitable work, announced a foundation to push children from underprivileged backgrounds to move up the ladder of social mobility so those below can see that there is

something better in England.

Chelseas Reece James donated 10,000 to the Felix Project, which provides food charities in the

poorest neighborhoods in London, and Wilfried Zaha turned his rental property over to the NHS.

And Marcus Rashford, who forced Johnson to make two humiliating U-turns to feed the poorest children over the school holidays, has looked more of a statesman since last March than any politician.

This week, the 23-year-old took advantage of a press conference on euros to talk about the need to raise more awareness of food poverty in Britain. Its work in defense of the poor and the voiceless has shamed the political class.

That’s why, instead of having his name inscribed on a pejorative pub sign, a huge mural of him was painted on the side of a Manchester cafe with the words: Be proud to know your fight will play the biggest part in your goal.

The same pride and the same goal are displayed by the England team who continue to kneel down to highlight racism, in the face of strong criticism.

They are what rulers look like. Westminster helmets take note.