Rampant Multan blows Lahore to qualify for playoffs – Journal





ABU DHABI: Multan Sultans bowling hero Shahnawaz Dhani celebrates with his colleague rhythm player Blessing Muzarabani after taking a wicket Lahore Qalandars in the HBL Pakistan Super League match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday night. PCB

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars’ hopes of making the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 qualifiers in Abu Dhabi all but wiped out on Friday after suffering a crushing 80-point loss to the Multan Sultans at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Multan, on the other hand, couldn’t do anything wrong on a balmy night to seal his place in the playoffs after setting Lahore a tricky 179-point goal. They only needed 15.1 overs to knock down their harassed opponents for just 89.

Shahnawaz Dhani led the demolition work with a surprising four wicket analysis for just five runs in 3.1 overs, winning the player of the match award. The 22-year-old right-hand man from Larkana became the tournament’s first teller with 17 scalps.

Fellow fashion designer Imran Khan was also on the song, taking three for 24 and pushing his side to second behind runaway leaders Islamabad United. While Peshawar Zalmi has also moved on to the next phase, Lahore is now awaiting the result of the Karachi Kings’ game against the Quetta Gladiators on Saturday to see whether or not they are in the competition.

Always notorious in the chase, the wheels quickly detached from the Lahores caravan when the wickets began to fall in clusters. Multans’ capture was exceptional as they took several brilliant catches including a slip effort from Imran Tahir to fend off dangerous James Faulkner, who was the top scorer with an 11-ball 22. Captain Mohammad Rizwan caught two acrobatic captures while running to remove Mohammad Hafeez and Rashid Khan.

Earlier in the evening, Multan rolled over a scintillating 60-point shot from Sohaib Maqsood to collect 169-8 after being batted.

They lost Shan Masood on the first ball. But then Sohaib started off confidently by doing a few shots of crack. He hit four sixes and three fours in his 40-ball innings.

Despite a 60-3 record in the round of 16, Multan rallied thanks to a partnership of 63 out of 42 deliveries between Shoaib and Rilee Rossouw.

Just when it looked like Multan was going to score a big score, Lahore hit at the right time to get rid of left-hander Rossouw (29 of 24 balls, five limits) thanks to brilliant referee Aleem Dar, who heard the ball be notched at wicket keeper Ben Dunk of Ahmed Daniyal. Rossouw thought otherwise and demanded a review, but to no avail, TV chief Asif Yaqoob upheld Aleems’ decision.

Multan lost its way at that point as five wickets fell for the addition of 18 tracks in 24 balls. But Sohail Tanvir, the former Pakistani all-rounder, then gave his side something by taking 24 points off a shocked Haris. He hammered two sixes into his priceless nine-bullet cameo 26.

While Haris had another disastrous night with the ball (1-51 in four overs), Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faulkner were excellent as they took five wickets between them and gave only 53 points in their combined tally of eight overs.

Current Ranking

(Counted under, played, won, lost, tied,

no results, points, net run-rate):

Islamabad United 9 7 2 0 0 14 +0.945

Sultans of Multan 9 5 4 0 0 10 +1.192

Peshawar Zalmi 10 5 5 0 0 10 +0.586

Lahore Qalandars 10 5 5 0 0 10 -0.589

Kings of Karachi 9 4 5 0 0 8 -0.212

Quetta Gladiators 9 2 7 0 0 4 -1.913

* updated after Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans game on Friday night.

Dashboard

SULTANS MULTAN:

Shan Masood lbw b Shaheen 0

Mohammad Rizwan c Dunk b Haris 15

Sohaib Maqsood c David b Shaheen 60

J. Charles lbw b Rashid 10

RR Rossouw c Dunk b Ahmed 29

Khushdil Shah c Dunk b Faulkner 2

Sohail Tanvir Not Released 26

Imran Tahir c Sohail b Faulkner 4

B. Muzarabani b Shaheen 0

Imran Khan not released 3

SUPPLEMENTS: (LB-7, W-8, NB-1) 16

TOTAL: (for eight weeks, 20 overs) 169

FALL OF WKTS: 1-0 (Shan), 2-45 (Rizwan), 3-60 (Charles), 4-123 (Rossouw), 5-135 (Sohaib), 6-136 (Khushdil), 7-140 ( Imran Tahir), 8-141 (Muzarabani).

DIDN’T BEAT: Shahnawaz Dhani.

BOWLING: Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-0-23-3 (1nb, 2w); Faulkner 4-0-30-2; Haris Rauf 4-0-51-1 (1v); Rashid Khan 4-0-18-1 (1v); Ahmed Daniyal 3-0-24-1; Mohamed Hafeez 1-0-16-0.

LAHORE QALANDARS:

Fakhar Zaman c Rizwan b Dhani 13

BR Dunk c Charles b Imran Khan 5

M. Hafeez c Khushdil b Muzarabani 14

Salman Ali Agha c Rizwan b Muzarabani 13

Sohail Akhtar Rizwan Street b Imran Tahir 5

TH David b Imran Khan 10

JP Faulkner c Imran Tahir b Dhani 22

Rashid Khan c Rizwan b Dhani 2

Shaheen Shah Afridi c Rossouw b Dhani 2

Haris Rauf c Imran Tahir b Imran Khan 1

Ahmed Daniyal not released 1

SUPPLEMENTS: (W-1) 1

TOTAL: (all out, 15.1 overs) 89

FALL OF WKTS: 1-8 (Dunk), 2- 24 (Fakhar), 3-34 (Hafeez), 4-48 (Sohail), 5-52 (Salman), 6-83 (David), 7-85 ( Faulkner), 8-85 (Rashid), 9-87 (Haris), 10-89 (Shaheen).

BOWLING: Sohail Tanvir 3-0-16-0; Imran Khan 4-0-24-3; Shahnawaz Dhani 3.1-1-5-4; Muzarabani 2-0-26-2 (1v); Imran Tahir 3-0-18-1.

RESULT: Multan Sultans won by 80 races.

REFEREES: Aleem Dar and Shozab Raza.

TV REFEREE: Asif Yaqoob.

MATCH REFEREE: Mohammad Javed Malik.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Shahnawaz Dhani (Sultans multans).

Posted in Dawn, June 19, 2021

