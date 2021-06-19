Development of Jammu Kashmir Modi govt top priority Amit Shah breaking news

Image Source: PTI Amit Shah appreciated the 90 percent reach of various central government programs in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed various development projects implemented in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the development and well-being of the people of the territory of the ‘Union were the top priority of the Modi government.

Shah also appreciated the 90% reach of various central government programs in Jammu and Kashmir and praised Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and his team for covering 76% of the population as part of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19, 100% of which in four districts.

Amit Shah reviews various development projects

Interior Minister Amit Shah reviewed various development projects implemented in Jammu and Kashmir with the motto “Development with transparency” set out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a statement from the Interior Ministry .

He said the overall development and well-being of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is the top priority of the Modi government.

Amit Shah impresses with speed of project completion

The interior minister impressed officials for the early completion of the prime minister’s development program, flagship and iconic projects and industrial development projects, the statement said.

The Home Secretary ordered to ensure the benefits of the refugee package to all refugees from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, West Pakistan and those who had to migrate from Kashmir to Jammu at most early.

Shah led the start-up of the 3,000 MW Pakal Dul and Keeru hydropower projects and the acceleration of other such projects.

To strengthen the institutions of the Panchayati Raj and local urban organizations, he called on officials to immediately organize training for members, make appropriate arrangements for their headquarters, and provide equipment and other resources to staff for the proper functioning of these bodies.

Home Secretary urges panchayat members to visit various parts of the country

Along with this, the interior minister also asked members of the panchayat to travel to various parts of the country so that they can get information on the functioning of the developed panchayats in the country.

READ ALSO |Ready to talk to farmers even at midnight, says Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar

He insisted on increasing the reach of MGNREGA to provide jobs for more and more people.

At the same time, he talked about using modern techniques in agriculture to increase farmers’ income and establish at least one agro-industry in each district.

He also said that work should be done to increase the quality and density of apple production in Jammu and Kashmir, so that apple growers receive the maximum price for the harvest.

Ensure that farmers benefit from the benefits of the program

Shah called on the administration of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that all farmers benefit from programs implemented for farmers, such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana, under which Rs 6,000 are deposited every year directly on farmers’ accounts, and Kisan Credit Card Yojna, etc. .

He said that it should be ensured that the benefits of industrial policy flow to small industries.

The Home Minister appreciated the efforts to provide jobs for young people and institutional reforms such as geolocation of all development works that are placed in the public domain, purchases through the Government Electronic Marketplace (GeM) and direct deposit of money into the bank accounts of nearly one hundred percent of beneficiaries of Gram Swaraj, social security and other individual beneficiary schemes.

Sinha and senior officials from the central government and the government of Jammu and Kashmir attended the meeting.

READ ALSO |Rs 971 crore used for the new Parliament building: Om Birla on Central Vista | Exclusive

Latest news from India