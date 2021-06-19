Sending letter to Jokowi, civil society calls for swift action to prevent extreme wave of Covid-19





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Representatives of civil society, LaporCovid-19 volunteers and academics wrote letters to President Joko Widodo. The letter contains an appeal urging the president to take a number of strategic steps to overcome the situation of increasing cases Covid-19 in Indonesia which is more and more widespread. Quoted from a letter confirmed by the initiator of LaporCovid-19, Irma Hidayana, on Friday 06/18/2021, the pandemic has lasted for more than a year. “Over a year during the pandemic, a lot has happened. We recognize that the central government has made some improvements, particularly in the effort to limit micro-scale social distancing, by increasing the number of PCR and antigen-based tests, and vaccination programs, ”it reads. in the letter. Also read: Eid holidays, peak in Covid-19 cases and concerns over collapsed healthcare facilities Civil society also appreciates what the president asked Jokowi at all levels of government, from central to regional. However, civil society considers that the current government still tends to delay anticipating the accelerated rate of transmission due to the presence of various new variants of the corona virus from other countries. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail One of them is the delta variant which was first discovered in India and is currently rapidly infecting hundreds if not thousands of people in various parts of Indonesia, especially Java and Madura. Therefore, civil society calls on President Jokowi to take firm action immediately. “Controlling this pandemic requires a collective response that depends heavily on the political decisions of national leaders. As the highest political authority in the Republic, you have an enormous responsibility to protect every Indonesian citizen from the risk of transmission of the corona virus,” the letter was quoted as saying. that. “We ask you to use your power wisely by taking swift, precise, effective, consistent and well coordinated action with all levels of government from top to bottom so that Indonesia is not trapped in the second extreme wave like we have seen it in other countries. other. “ Read also: Government measures to prevent the worsening of the pandemic: Abolish the 2021 Christmas holidays with no ASN leave rights

