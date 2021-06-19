Biden: no more favorite dictators

Since 2017, when Donald Trump took office, the liberal international order erected in 1991 has faced serious challenges posed by the relative decline of the United States, the isolationist policies of the Trump administration and, on top of that, the COVID-19 epidemic. Indeed, this order is strongly tormented, which is attested by its dysfunction. In this context, its endurance in the time to come is questionable. However, the liberal international order has not yet collapsed. It will even be reborn and last in the post-pandemic era.

Biden’s victory

Despite great threats, the liberal international order is far from collapsing. On the contrary, he wakes up gradually. In the western world, countries are struggling to reform their order which is on the verge of collapse. This is true in the United States, the world leader of democracies. Joe Bidens’ victory over Donald Trump could be a positive signal for the United States and global democracy. As a staunch defender of values ​​such as democracy, multilateralism, and international trade, President Biden will undoubtedly be the opposite of Trump in his policies, both domestic and foreign. Indeed, during his first 100 days, Mr. Biden implemented some significant things. Regarding the pandemic, he has a stricter approach than his predecessors: Mandatory mask wearing, a $ 1.9 trillion bill, historic vaccination campaign, to only cite a few. All of Bidens’ actions have been effective so far, when new cases and deaths are steadily declining, and the number of people vaccinated is noticeably high. This lays the groundwork for Biden to reinvigorate his country’s democracy and crumbling governance system, as his effectiveness in tackling COVID-19 may help him regain the confidence of Americans on the future of American democracy.

In terms of foreign policy, President Biden has some sweeping changes from Trump’s that could be good for the Western world. At first glance, Biden embraces multilateralism much more than its predecessor, in the hope of saving the American global leadership. He supports Washington’s participation in international institutions, which is illustrated by the rallying of WHO, Paris Agreement and several multilateral commitments. At the same time, Biden sees US alliances and strategic partnership as vital instruments for US hegemony. Unlike Trump’s transactional approach, Biden prioritize early and effective engagement with allies to tackle regional and global issues, especially big ones like NATO, the G7. In Asia, it also seek continuing cooperation with traditional allies such as Japan, Australia, New Zealand and deepening partnership with Vietnam, Singapore, India and ASEAN countries.

More importantly, President Bidens’ policies towards American competitors and rogue states are very different from those of Trump. Certainly, although he sees China as the greatest threat to American world leadership, Biden adopts a more flexible and multilateral policy. His administration seeks to cooperate and compete with China, which implies a different trajectory for the US-China relationship in the times to come. Additionally, as noted above, instead of unilaterally escalating tensions with China like Trump did, Biden forged relationships with traditional and potential Asian allies to contain China together, given the assertion growing from China. As far as Iran is concerned, Washington is now working on the Iran nuclear deal with six other parties, promising a potentially positive future for Iran’s relations with the United States and the West. Ultimately, a radical change in Bidens’ foreign policy will be a clear message to the world that the United States will always try to save the liberal international order and make this safer world for democracy.

The European Union is recovering

Things are the same in Europe. European leaders are also cooperating closely, both inside and outside the bloc, to defeat COVID-19. However, they strongly support multilateralism. Until now, EU has spent billions of dollars in vaccine development as well as humanitarian support, demonstrating solidarity in the battle against COVID-19. As such, if EU leaders manage to pull their bloc out of the current crisis, they can reform this institution currently in the throes of the post-pandemic era. Not only looking for further intra-bloc cooperation, but European leaders are also working with other major players around the world to prop up the global battlefront against COVID-19. Recently German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged his country and China to jointly develop the COVID vaccine in an open and transparent manner, and to a greater extent, maintain a good and stable bilateral partnership, regardless of the differences between the two sides.

Likewise, the EU put the transatlantic relationship among the priorities of its foreign policy agenda. After Bidens’ election, the European Commission has offers refresh the American-European alliance and establishment a Transatlantic Trade and Technology Council, seen as an informal tech alliance with the United States to prevent China from dominating this critical sector. The transatlantic relationship is perhaps one of the pillars of the liberal international order, given its long history and its contribution to maintaining global stability. Over the past decades, this axis has been damaged by many problems, from economics to security, which is one of the main causes of the decline of the liberal international order. Thus, a new transatlantic relationship is conducive to the resurgence of this order. In this regard, the EU’s effort to strengthen the transatlantic alliance, while questionable in terms of feasibility and outcome, still paves the way for the revitalization of the liberal international order. In particular, the last G7 summit illustrated Western solidarity, while there is convergence on most issues related to global governance and the maintenance of Western order. This may be a harbinger of the renewal of the liberal international order, at least for the foreseeable future.

The non-western world is in trouble

Dynamics outside the Western world are also moving in a more favorable direction. Many non-Western countries, once successful in tackling the pandemic, now face a greater threat. Taiwan, although hailed as one of the best performing states in the battle against COVID-19, is currently facing a new wave of pandemic while new cases in this island have increased recently. Other success stories, let’s say Thailand, Japan or South Korea, are questionable to maintain their dynamic of prevention of the virus, illustrated by their relative ineffectiveness during this new wave, to implement strong measures and to vaccinate their population. This raises questions about the governance model of these countries, which was previously seen as a better alternative to a dysfunctional western country, thanks to its merits in helping the aforementioned states contain COVID-19.

Major non-Western blocs are also in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. The clearest example is that of the BRICS. With the exception of China, all the other countries in this bloc have suffered enormously from the pandemic. As a result, they are far from being recovered quickly. This failure in the fight against the virus undermines the bloc’s previous efforts to establish its position as a major and effective position, not to mention the building of a new non-Western international order. This is also the case with ASEAN, as the organization has been sharply divided by COVID-19. There are countries that are doing well in controlling the pandemic like Vietnam, Singapore, but the Philippines and Indonesia are unable to do so, causing this bloc to suffer from institutional sclerosis without having a consistent COVID-19 policy. Therefore, blocs and non-Western countries are far from being more effective than Westerners, implying that they are unable to come up with better international orders than the current liberal international order.

More importantly, the Western values ​​that underpin the liberal international order are universal. This is remarkable when we plead for the sustainability of the Western order, because its existence and sustainability depend mainly on the universality of Western values. These values ​​have been adopted by many countries for a very long time. Therefore, although they have deteriorated in recent years, they cannot be easily changed. On the other hand, non-Western values ​​are also not as widely adopted as Western values. China, eager to overthrow the United States, initiates many projects and agreements to disseminate its values in the world, making the world less western and more Chinese / Asian. Nevertheless, Beijing has still made remarkable achievements in making their values ​​more widespread and adopted by the rest of the world. Worse yet, its image has been tarnished due to its rise to prominence. Its projects in developing countries, especially BRI related projects, are known for a large number of issues related to environment or local corruption, and it increases strategic uncertainty in the region through its increasing militarization, especially on the South China Sea. These movements have made China a great evil power, hampering its process of spreading and socializing its values ​​around the world.

It should also be noted that although Western values ​​have declined, they have proven to be benevolent to this world. More recently, it is the Western countries that have successfully developed good COVID-19 vaccines to save themselves and the world from this unprecedented health crisis. Non-Western countries, for example China and Russia, have their own vaccines, but they are not as welcome as other developed Western countries in the vaccine race because their vaccines are relatively less effective than those made in the West. Democracy, freedom, lassaiz faire are values ​​which help Western countries or those to adopt such things capable of producing a massive quantity of effective vaccines, and more broadly of developing a solid scientific and technological base. Producing and distributing vaccines for the rest of the world would make the West a savior, which is good for saving the liberal international order.

Without a doubt, the liberal international order is in its worst period since 1991, when it reached its peak. However, thanks to its merits, the liberal international order will not die. Instead, most countries will save it jointly, as they have had this command for a long time, and will be in the future. The founding members of the orders are recovering and cooperating closely to reform it, just as there is no better international order that can replace the existing one. Under these circumstances, the liberal international order would reappear as a dominant form of ordering of this world after the pandemic, and would be perpetuated.

