Absolutely not: Imran Khan rejects CIA request to use Pakistani bases for operations in Afghanistan

The Pentagon and the US State Department have pursued the former Soviet republics in northern Afghanistan as locations for continued operations after the September 2021 withdrawal, but have so far had little luck given their proximity and their links with the Russian Federation.

Pakistani President Imran Khan told Axios in an interview due to air on Sunday that the CIA will absolutely not be allowed to operate from Pakistani soil after the United States completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan later this year.

The American loss is not for lack of trying: CIA Director William Burns and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have both visited Pakistan in recent months to discuss continued cooperation. However, the Pakistani government, long close to the Taliban, against whom the United States would most likely operate, rejected all attempts as a compromise.

Pakistan’s Inter-Service-Intelligence (ISI) agency was Washington’s gateway to Afghanistan for decades before the US invasion in October 2001, providing a means through which the US could channel financial and material support to Afghan tribes fighting against the Afghan socialist government and its Soviet allies in the 1980s, including those who later became the Taliban, and then to groups resistant to the Taliban government who came to power after the fall of the socialist government in 1996.

According to the New York Times, the United States is once again seeking proxies in Afghanistan following the departure of the last American forces on September 11, apparently reflecting the belief that the now out-of-power Taliban will not take the talks. peace seriously and that the US-backed Afghan government will quickly collapse in the face of yet another Taliban offensive.

While the United States and the Taliban struck a peace deal in February 2020 for the United States to end its 20-year occupation of the country and withdraw its remaining troops, a similar deal between the Taliban and the government afghan proved more elusive.

However, while Islamabad will no longer cooperate with the United States, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has signaled that his administration may seek their help in achieving stability without the United States.

Peace will be decided above all at the regional level, and I think we are at a crucial time to rethink. It is all about engaging Pakistan, Ghani told Der Spiegel last month. The United States now plays only a minor role. The issue of peace or hostility is now in the hands of the Pakistanis.





