Politics
Karnataka IMA urges PM Modi to stop attacks on doctors
Bangalore: Concerned about the attacks on them, city medics, led by Dr V Suriraju, chief urologist at Regal Hospital and general secretary of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Yelahanka, wrote a letter to Prime on Friday. Minister Narendra Modi, drawing his attention to the insecurity they face.
Suriraju said, “We want to bring to the attention of the Honorable Prime Minister the atrocities committed against doctors. Doctors are working in a frightening environment due to an increase in the number of atrocities committed against them. there are various options for resolving disputes peacefully, some choose violence. Many hospitals are reluctant to accept critical cases for fear of hostile reactions from family members of the patient. ”
“Apart from the physical abuse, doctors often have to deal with verbal abuse that is never recorded. Bearing in mind that their reaction could make the situation worse which could impact other patients awaiting treatment, the doctors doctors often don’t respond, ”he said. mentionned.
“Doctors in distress no longer push their children to pursue medical careers, and those who pursue medical studies are sent to other countries. Young people aspiring to become medical experts take various entrance exams and fly to the foreign “Suriraju added. He expressed fears that this would exacerbate the shortage of doctors in the country. “This will lead the nation to a situation where we may have to hire doctors from foreign countries and pay them huge sums of money.”
The IMA Karnataka branch has expressed anguish over incidents of physical violence against doctors.
He called for the Prime Minister’s intervention to resolve his long-standing calls to end assaults on doctors.
“The 2019 Health Service Personnel and Clinical Facilities (Prohibition of Violence and Property Damage) Bill, which aims to punish those who assault duty physicians and other health professionals by imposing on them a prison sentence of up to 10 years which, apparently, was rejected by the Interior Ministry during an inter-ministerial consultation on the bill, should be enacted immediately with the incorporation of the provisions of the IPC / CrPC and with stipulations for a fixed timetable for the rapid conclusion of trials. in such heinous crimes should be punished in order to also create an effective deterrent for other antisocial elements who may engage in attacking medical professionals, “.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]