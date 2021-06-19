Karnataka IMA urges PM Modi to stop attacks on doctors

Bangalore: Concerned about the attacks on them, city medics, led by Dr V Suriraju, chief urologist at Regal Hospital and general secretary of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Yelahanka, wrote a letter to Prime on Friday. Minister Narendra Modi, drawing his attention to the insecurity they face.

Suriraju said, “We want to bring to the attention of the Honorable Prime Minister the atrocities committed against doctors. Doctors are working in a frightening environment due to an increase in the number of atrocities committed against them. there are various options for resolving disputes peacefully, some choose violence. Many hospitals are reluctant to accept critical cases for fear of hostile reactions from family members of the patient. ”

“Apart from the physical abuse, doctors often have to deal with verbal abuse that is never recorded. Bearing in mind that their reaction could make the situation worse which could impact other patients awaiting treatment, the doctors doctors often don’t respond, ”he said. mentionned.

“Doctors in distress no longer push their children to pursue medical careers, and those who pursue medical studies are sent to other countries. Young people aspiring to become medical experts take various entrance exams and fly to the foreign “Suriraju added. He expressed fears that this would exacerbate the shortage of doctors in the country. “This will lead the nation to a situation where we may have to hire doctors from foreign countries and pay them huge sums of money.”

The IMA Karnataka branch has expressed anguish over incidents of physical violence against doctors.

He called for the Prime Minister’s intervention to resolve his long-standing calls to end assaults on doctors.

“The 2019 Health Service Personnel and Clinical Facilities (Prohibition of Violence and Property Damage) Bill, which aims to punish those who assault duty physicians and other health professionals by imposing on them a prison sentence of up to 10 years which, apparently, was rejected by the Interior Ministry during an inter-ministerial consultation on the bill, should be enacted immediately with the incorporation of the provisions of the IPC / CrPC and with stipulations for a fixed timetable for the rapid conclusion of trials. in such heinous crimes should be punished in order to also create an effective deterrent for other antisocial elements who may engage in attacking medical professionals, “.