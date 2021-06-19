Clark County Congressional Candidate Meets Former President Donald Trump – ClarkCountyToday.com





Heidi St. John, who is one of three candidates challenging Jaime Herrera Beutler in the Third Congressional District, issues statement revealing meeting with Trump

Jaime Herrera Beutler’s challengers for the Congressional Third District seat in the United States House of Representatives continue to align with former President Donald Trump in their efforts to defeat the six-term Republican MP.

Clark County resident and Congressional Third District candidate Heidi St. John is shown here with former President Donald Trump. Photo courtesy of Heidi St. John for the Congress campaign

Heidi St. John, Joe Kent and Wadi Yakhour, all Republicans, each cited Herrera Beutlers’ vote to impeach President Trump in January when they initially announced their decision to enter the campaign.

The St. Johns campaign on Thursday released information about a private meeting it had with Trump this week.

It was the honor of a lifetime to have a private meeting with President Trump yesterday, St. John said in the statement. He’s as warm in person as you can imagine, lively, engaging and charismatic. What a privilege it was to speak with him. His passion for this country and our district has not wavered.

He took nearly an hour and heard my concerns about what’s going on in southwest Washington, St. John said. He remains engaged in the struggle for freedom in the United States and in our district in particular. He has not finished fighting for this country and I am ready to continue this fight. I am delighted and look forward to our next visit.

St. John reiterated that it is aligned with Trump’s agenda.

President Trump’s agenda was the right agenda for America: protecting children in the womb; give parents control over their children’s education; protect our country’s border; establishing fair business practices and protecting the businesses that benefit our district and protect our jobs, said St. John.

Like the President, I love this amazing country, especially southwest Washington, where I have lived and served my community for almost 20 years, said St. John. I know this neighborhood and I will be a powerful voice for the things you care about.

