Speech on the three-term president, Democratic politicians: very dangerous

JAKARTA – The reappearance of speech – The reappearance of speech three-term president with the duo of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Prabowo Subianto continues to collect controversy. Syahrial Democratic Party politician Nasution also spoke. According to Syahrial, the speech on a further constitutional amendment regarding the presidential term would only be for the short-term interests of a few people around President Jokowi. “The aim is not to lead to the nation’s best interests. Rather, it is an effort to persuade President Jokowi to play with the constitution,” Syahrial told SINDNews, Saturday (19/6/2021) According to the research and development deputy of the Democratic Party, the package of amendments to the Constitution of 1945 which limits the presidency to two terms is not isolated. Rather, it is based on the spirit of reform, looking at the history of the Indonesian nation which has experienced dark periods of authoritarianism. Read also: The president’s speech for 3 periods reappears, observer: Pak Jokowi does not accept such political seductions During the Old Order, he continued, Bung Karno had the opportunity to become president for life. And during the New Order era, Suharto was in power permanently without term limits, even though elections were held every five years. “If Qodari Cs comes back and tries to change the constitution without any substantial reason, but for the sake of power, it is really very dangerous. It can bring this nation back into classic divisions and feuds which are in fact unnecessary. motivation is not clear and full of hallucinations “, he explained Also read: Sufmi calls launch of national Jokowi-Prabowo 2024 secretariat strange Previously reported, the duo Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Prabowo Subianto were again carried by a number of volunteers on behalf of Jokpro to run for the presidential election of 2024. Indeed, to keep the duo, these volunteers will go launch a national secretariat (Seknas). This information was confirmed by the executive director of the Indobarometer M Qodari who is also the bearer of the 3rd period of Jokowi. The launch is scheduled for Saturday (19/6/2021) in the Mampang Prapatan region, south of Jakarta. (zik)

