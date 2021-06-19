Opposition in Senate wants U.S. insurance details





ISLAMABAD: The opposition in the Senate asked the government on Friday for details of the assurance given by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin to cooperate with US military actions in Afghanistan and, in return, the United States will ask the IMF for aid to Pakistan in its loan conditions (s).

Jamaat-e-Islamis Mushtaq Ahmad, in his speech during the budget debate, claimed that according to the Financial Times, Tarin had urged US officials to ask the IMF for relief from its conditions for the proposed package and in return a Pakistanis insured. cooperation in US military operations in Afghanistan.

He continued that US officials had agreed to ask the IMF in this context. We demand that the details of this agreement with the United States with reference to the IMF and Afghanistan be included in the budget bill.

Are we not giving the United States a shoulder again and whether land or air lines of communication will be given to them, he asked. Mushtaq said the proposed budget was based on assumptions and projections, which is why the IMF had postponed a review for Pakistan for three months.

Previously, President Sadiq Sanjrani had ruled that the Senate was not bound to comply with an agreement reached by the National Assembly and that it would move forward according to the rules to pass one of the 21 bills that had previously been hastily adopted by the Assembly and a committee would consider them now.

He made the decision after opposition leader Yousaf Raza Gilani asked the president that some of the bills, referred by the assembly, placed on the agenda, be postponed for some time until the final decision of the proposed committee.

He argued that all of these bills would be referred to House standing committees and would be referred to the NA if proposed to them. When PMLN House Leader Azam Nazeer Tarar called on the House to take a lenient stance as the ice melted between the opposition and the Treasury within the NA, the president reiterated that they did not were not concerned with the operation of the other chamber and that the Senate was responsible for its own house and we would work under the law. The AN does not interfere with the work of the Senate and that was the norm, he said.

Before State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan was set to introduce four bills passed by the National Assembly, one after another, Gilani said opposition parties in the assembly had protested the government’s decision to bulldozer 21 bills in the House and had tabled a motion of no confidence against the vice president of NA.

He also noted that NA President Asad Qaiser, following talks between the Treasury and the opposition, has agreed to form a committee to see the possibility of withdrawing these bills. He stressed that if these bills were accepted here, discussions would be affected and common ground would have to be found on the issue. He said these bills should be deferred for a period of time until the committee is formed. The committee is expected to speak to both chambers, he said and added that the opposition only removed censorship on condition of reviewing bills.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that a parliamentary committee would make the final decision and that Senate or House committees would make amendments to these bills in light of his recommendations. After that, he proposed the bills — the Federal Bill on Medical Education Institutes, Bill 202 on the National Institute of Health (Reorganization), the Bill on the mutual legal assistance (criminal matters) (amendment) and enforcement of women’s property Rights Bill (amendment). The president referred all bills to the relevant standing committees.

Taking part in the budget debate, PTI Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made progress in his program to reduce public spending. He compared the PTI government’s spending with previous governments and said his party cut PM House spending by 49% in 2018.

Prior to 2018, the prime minister spent 590 million rupees per year, but Prime Minister Khan had spent 339 million rupees per year in 2019 and 280 million rupees in 2020, he said. Prior to 2018, the Prime Minister’s office spent 514 million rupees per year, but Imran Khan spent 305 million rupees in 2019 and 334 million rupees in 2020.

This is a journey to the destination of a welfare state the idea of ​​which was conceived by the Quaid-e-Azam, he said.

Unlike previous leaders, Prime Minister Iman Khan did not have a camp office while former PPP Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani had five camp offices, three in Lahore and two in Multan and their expenses were high. to 579 million rupees per year.

At the time, PPP chairman Asif Ali Zardari had two camp offices in Sindh with 245 official vehicles and 656 security guards for a total expenditure of 3.60 billion rupees. Mr Ejaz said that Nawaz Sharif had a camp office in Raiwind with 2,717 police officers and that the national kitty had to incur expenses of 4.30 billion rupees per year for this purpose. He said Shehbaz Sharif had two camp offices with expenses of Rs572 million per year.

He also compared the visits of former PPP and PMLN leaders and Prime Minister Imran Khan to claim that a paltry sum was spent on Imrans’s overseas visits while Asif Ali Zardari spent 11, $ 73 for 134 overseas visits, former Gilani $ 7.02 million for 47 tours, Sharif $ 17.7 million on 92 visits while Imran Khan spent $ 1.3 million on 28 visits .

He said previous prime ministers took expensive gifts like BMW vehicles to Toshakhana while paying minimal amounts while Imran Khan received gifts like a watch worth Rs 16.5million and a gold-plated Kalashnikovs, but deposited them with the treasury house. He said he would not talk about a former prime minister and the gift of a necklace given by the wife of the Turkish president.

Special Assistant on Poverty Reduction Dr Sania Nishtar said there is no new wage class tax and the minimum wage has been set at 20,000 rupees while facilities without precedent had been budgeted for industries.

She said 260 billion rupees had been allocated to the Ehsaas program and added that 100% use of funds was made in the 2019-2020 budget, while 97% use of funds was seen during for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

The special assistant said the allowance for the poor had been increased to Rs 13,000 per family as the total number of families registered had increased from seven million to 10 million. She said reforms had been introduced to make the Ehsaas program transparent.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos