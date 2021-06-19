Threatening violence against China against Taiwan is fanatical stupidity. [News, analysis and opinion]

“Chinese President XI Jinping must stop flying military air demonstrations in Taiwanese sovereign territories (the last one being only a few hours ago according to the Taiwanese Defense Ministry), the intention to terrify the Taiwanese people ”is a feeling shared all over the world. Accidental firing of an air defense missile (“miscalculation,” Pentagon spokesman John Supple said) could make the CCP reckless conduct in from China full military beating that might be hard to stop . Maintaining this neglect of the conduct of the consequences will drag the world to China. This is bad enough. China is becoming difficult to defend.

President Xi must stop pretending to be Mao Zedong. Mao was heartless. Xi Jinping loves his people. Attacking Taiwan is the end of the game and will not turn into a massacre that will leave Xi Jinping at the top like it did with mass murderer Mao.

China’s rationale is fallacious. It is foreign officials who say they are reacting to American collusion by pointing out that the Ronald reagan strike group had sailed through the region. The Taiwanese say this happened with the exclusive permission of Taiwan.

If Xi Jinping pushes back the threats of invading war and resumes building his xiaokang society – which is the formula that earned China its current respected status – China will be the largest nation in the world.

The Xi Jinpings xiaokang plan has established a respectable image of China. Xiaokang is a Chinese term, meaning “moderately prosperous society”, a concept of Confucianism. In December 1979, Deng Xiaoping, then ruler of China, proposed the idea of ​​”xiaokang”. Xi Jinping is said to subscribe to this philosophy with enthusiastic adherence. In fact, Xi Jinping would be disappointed with Mao and promotes much of the thought of Deng Xiaoping.

President Xi Jinping is actually an extraordinary leader of China but sometimes he shows sheer folly in his pursuit of CCP fanaticisms that are devoid of logic. Xiaokang is indeed what kept China respected, and a return to that goal for the CCP’s 100th anniversary would be a significant achievement for President Xi, far better than the path of war he is currently on.

“The concept of ‘Xiaokang’ took root 2,500 years ago, which represents the aspiration of the Chinese people for a peaceful and happy life ”, writes the editor-in-chief Zhang Huaxia in Xinhuanet .

Xiaokang means:

poverty to be eliminated;

all citizens receive education;

all citizens have a fair and remunerated job;

citizens each have sufficient food and clothing, if not more than enough;

all Chinese have access to medical services and help for the elderly; and

all Chinese have a comfortable life in their own home.

Beautiful.

According toQiushi, the Chinese dream is about Chinese prosperity, collective effort, socialism and national glory. Go there instead of invading other people’s lands.

by Katie Alsop and Michael John

The image and its history: “The Chinese Air Force has carried out heavy missions in Taiwanese airspace for the sole purpose of terrifying the Taiwanese people. The risk of a miscalculated fire from an air defense missile is not exaggerated and implies that this recklessness of intimidation is dangerous for humanity ”, declared Geraldine Frisque, director of a rights NGO. humans.

“Choose words, like friends, wisely because the things we say and do today will govern how lives go forward,” said a paragon of Chinese sages.

Mao Zedong should have understood this Confucius said, long ago.

Words matter, hence when Chairman Mao in 1949 as the leader of the Communist Civil War forces took control of mainland China, he should not have let rage reign in his tongue. He said that the communist “People’s Republic of China” was not the ‘Republic of China’, and that he was done with the island of Taiwan. At the same time, the day was devoted to the “One China” theory.

Mao got the mainland and his opponent got the island of Taiwan. It kept Mao very busy.

Chiang Kai-shek, a dictatorial autocrat, may have been solely responsible for establishing the ‘Republic of China’ first, on the continent, in 1925 under the banner of a nationalist political party, somewhat conservative, which adhered to a doctrine of brutality and corruption. He then moved his seat of power to Taipei, Taiwan, completing the move in 1949.

“Maos’ speech from the top of the Tiananmen Gate October 1, 1949, heralding the formation of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), heralded a bright communist future for the Chinese people who had suffered decades of war, rampant inflation and poor governance. While Chiang Kai-shek’s previous Guomindang (GMD) government relied on the support of Chinese elites, Mao implemented nationwide policies that made him popular among the masses, including reducing rents and redistributing land to rural farmers. . The reorganization of Chinese society under the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) necessitated the classification of the vast Chinese population into distinct groups such as peasants, landowners, workers, capitalists, etc., followed by the issuance of cards. registration and assignment to a danwei, or unit of work. “These measures served as a mechanism of state control everything from food rations to housing to marriage, while ensuring complicity with state directives and mobilization for mass political campaigns. Initially, these mass campaigns targeted and effectively combated social vices such as opium addiction and prostitution, but soon the campaigns targeted the enemies of the revolution and, during the Korean War (1950-1953), the party galvanized the population to protect its North Korean ally against the United Nations led by the Americans. These successes have strengthened confidence in the [communist] Party and prepared the Chinese people to support radical programs that promised to take China from feudal to socialist, and ultimately communist, social evolution, “writes Clayton D. Brown for”Asian Studies Association“, in 2012.

There is no reversal of what happened. The people of Taiwan built their country and Taiwan is theirs.

Taiwan conducted its national affairs according to Mao’s principles separation decree in the decades that followed and not fair perhaps arbitration could turn that around on a whim today. The people of Taiwan have repeatedly said “No, thank you” to the exhortations of the People’s Republic of China to join them.

That’s it. She said no. “And ‘no’ means ‘no’. Respect her ‘no’ China.

Taiwan and China split up under Chiang Kai-shek and Mao Zedong. Since then, the two nations have struggled at first, but both were destined for independent success.

Taiwan and China unequivocalbecame de facto autonomous nations respectively under Tchang Kaï-shek and Mao Zedong.

The former ruler (President Chiang) is remembered today as a good friend of US President Eisenhower and the latter (Mao) is a notorious mass murderer.

Mao has been accused of being the most murderous villain of the 20th century which killed more than 80 million Chinese in an attempt to “save” the Chinese peasantry from the strongholds of past warlords and from the alleged “brutality and corruption” of the alleged dictator Tchang Kaï-shek.

Chairman Mao, according to research by Valerie Strauss and Daniel Southerl for a Washington Post article published on July 17, 1994, data obtained from the archives indicate that “the two people most associated with mass deaths in mankind’s bloodiest centuries – Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin – were probably passed by a third , Chinese Mao Zedong ”.

Taiwan, a prosperous and independently ruled state in East Asia

The two nations, China and Taiwan have been trading partners since 1949, but every now and then the leaders who have followed Chairman Mao have tried to reverse his decisions, as they all seem to harbor a hatred for Chiang Kai-shek and taking over Taiwan would make them the winners?

President Chiang withdrew Taiwan from mainland China with Mao’s reluctant consent, if not his blessing.

Chiang Kai-shek, a resolutely colorful character had fought the Communists led by Mao in a civil war, had lost and moved the seat of power from the Republic of China to Taipei in the late 1940s, and eccentric and brutal Chairman Mao took control of mainland China under the name “People’s Republic of China” and completely denounced the island of Taiwan. He didn’t want anything to do with Mr. Chiang who actually claimed that mainland China was ruled from Taipei and not Beijing.

Mr. Chiang despised Mao Zedong and his Marxist / Leninist “Maoism” tthe hat has finished killing over 80 million Chinese or more.

Tchang Kai-shek is a historical figure in both a political and military context who at times played the role of an opposing force, moving China from an era of warlord to the unification of mainland China which was ultimately carried out by the Chinese Communist Party in the bloodiest way ever seen in all known history.

Today, “One China” is as strong as the “Flat Earth” theory.

You have to be a fanatic, with loose psychological ties to reality, in order to exalt Chairman Mao and rely on Mao as a role model. Mao was an infuriating madman.

The world is starting to see this emerge. Certain statements by Xi Jinping about the so-called “nine-dash line” and the accompanying claim by China for a 200 NM exclusive economic zone around every piece of turf, coral and sea turtle donkey in the South China Sea suggest fanaticism to the point of mooring slipping.

Xi Jinpings Xiaokang’s plan was a better global example than the patriarchal fire bullshit we all see now. It can not be. And it won’t be for long. It is the will of the world community: peace and harmony or hit the road, Jack.

& nubs;