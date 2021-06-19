Donald Trump supports Kelly Tshibaka in the Senate in the race against Lisa Murkowski





“Lisa Murkowski is bad for Alaska,” Trump said in a statement. “Murkowski must go! “

Trump lambasted Murkowski for voting to confirm Biden’s Home Secretary Deb Haaland, who suspended Alaskan oil and gas drilling leases put in place under his administration. Murkowski’s efforts to include the provision in the 2017 tax review bill that opened up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to this drilling have gone unreported – and his criticism of Haaland’s decision as “outrageous.”

Murkowski drew Trump’s ire after she said he “failed” to keep his oath to “stand up for America and everything we hold sacred” on Jan.6, when a crowd protested Trump attacked the Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe. Biden’s victory in 2020.

Tshibaka, a former Alaska Administration Department commissioner, offered himself as a conservative alternative to supporters of Trump, who twice won the state.

In April, when asked if she was okay with Trump winning the 2020 election, Tshibaka told CNN: “We don’t know the outcome of the 2020 election.”

“In the 2020 elections, questions were raised in several states, and we are not allowed to examine the issues of these allegations to see what really happened,” Tshibaka added. “I still have questions, and I think millions of other Americans have them too.”

There was no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, which President Joe Biden won resoundingly with 306 electoral votes to 232 for Trump. And the numerous lawsuits of Trump and his allies challenging the election have been flatly rejected by the courts, including before conservative justices and the United States Supreme Court.

But Tshibaka’s desire to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election illustrates the extent to which those eager to convince the former president must adopt his baseless claims.

The race is the first proxy battle between Trump, whose top political advisers joined the Tshibaka campaign, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has supported the incumbent president for nearly 20 years. This puts Republican senators – including the National Republican Senate Committee – in an awkward position as they remain divided over the role of the former president in the party and attempt to unite before the midterms of 2022 with control of the Congress at stake.

Murkowski has proven his ability to take on right-wing challengers, losing the 2010 GOP primary to Tea Party candidate Joe Miller, then leading a rarely successful written campaign in the general election. She was first appointed to her seat in 2002 by her father, former Governor Frank Murkowski.

Murkowski could also benefit from a new system where candidates run together in a non-partisan primary, and the top four qualify for the general election.

But Tshibaka is hoping to exploit a Trump-fueled backlash against Murkowski, who said she did not vote for Trump in 2020 and wrote to someone else who lost.

Tshibaka has hired National Public Affairs – a political consulting firm run by Trump’s top strategists in 2020, including campaign manager Bill Stepien – and Tim Murtaugh of Line Drive Public Affairs, Trump’s former campaign communications director. Alaska Agent Mary Ann Pruitt, who worked on the Murkowski campaign in 2016, also advises Tshibaka’s candidacy.

“Kelly Tshibaka is the candidate who can beat Murkowski – and she will,” Trump said on Friday. “Kelly is a fighter who defends the values ​​of Alaska and America First.”

“She’s MAGA all the way,” added Trump. “She has my complete and utter approval!”

CNN’s Manu Raju contributed to this report.

