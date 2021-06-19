Politics
Prime Minister Modi has lost the moral authority to govern: Kapil Sibal
On Friday, top Congress leader Kapil Sibal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “undoubtedly” lost the moral authority to rule not to be with those in need of medical help during the second wave of Covid-19 and for playing political overbidding in polls instead.
In an interview with PTI, the former Union minister launched a hard-hitting attack on the prime minister, claiming that the lack of a credible political alternative did not mean he had to cease in office believing his political fortune was secure.
Sibal also attacked the government for what he called its inability to develop a vaccination strategy against Covid-19, saying it borders on criminal negligence and that its priorities in the fight against the pandemic are “misplaced and defective and lacking in sincerity “.
Read also | India should prepare for third wave of Covid-19 by October, health experts say
He also said the toolkit issue is nothing more than an attempt to “deploy a fake” to distract public attention from his government’s failures.
“A prime minister who should have stood with the people as he languished in front of hospitals in need of medical aid during the pandemic was busy playing political one-upmanship in the West Bengal Assembly elections, at Assam, etc., has undoubtedly lost the moral authority to rule.
“There may or may not be a credible alternative, but does that mean he should stop fulfilling his responsibilities believing his political fortunes are secure,” Sibal said PTI while blaming the Prime Minister for his inaction to save precious lives during the second wave of the pandemic.
Sibal said he agreed that at present “there is definitely a void in terms of a strong political alternative” and that is why he suggested reforms in his own party so that the country has a strong and credible opposition.
Read also | PM Modi calls for ‘fix and prepare’ as India emerges from Covid-19
The top Congress leader, who was one of 23 leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi to suggest the party overhaul, said that when the whole world is doing its best to overcome the pandemic and save precious human lives, our Prime Minister was busy addressing elections rallies in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
The Covid-19 protocols that the government under him had himself put in place have been blatantly flouted, he alleged, saying: “I believe that is what defamed India.”
He said it is so convenient for this government to blame others for its “monumental failures” rather than just soul-searching and correcting the situation in order to bring relief to those affected.
“The toolbox problem is nothing more than an attempt to deploy bogus to distract public attention from the Modi government’s failures in handling the coronavirus pandemic,” he said. said in reference to the issue which was labeled “manipulative media” by Twitter, which led to a tiff with the government.
Sibal also alleged several about-faces in the government’s vaccine policy and said India was extremely embarrassed in a short time of a vaccine supplier to a country lacking oxygen.
He also criticized the government for doing nothing to strengthen the medical infrastructure between the first and second waves which cost the country heavily and many precious lives were lost due to lack of medical aid, including oxygen, emergency beds. intensive care and medication.
The congressman also accused the government of doing nothing to increase vaccine production and said it was shocking that the first order to purchase vaccines from foreign manufacturers was placed in January 2021.
Also read | Covid-19: The only crisis whose PM Modi story cannot change
“Our inability to strategize for the Covid-19 vaccination campaign borders on criminal negligence. Globally, mass immunization is essential to manage the pandemic. The two pillars of rapid and effective immunization of a large population are supply and delivery. In India, we have struggled on both fronts, ”he said.
Sibal alleged that the people of this country know that this government’s priorities in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic were “misplaced, wrong and lacking in sincerity and that it had no idea and was not prepared to face the enormity of the challenge despite expert advice and attention “.
He also accused the government of intelligently shifting the burden of procurement to state governments, after failing to procure vaccines in a timely manner, and said the decentralized immunization model and the new liberalized pricing model were “deeply flawed”.
“Public anger over the vaccine shortage has been diverted by the government by blaming state governments,” he said, adding that the reality was that states only wanted flexibility in the distribution of drugs. vaccines and not in the vaccine supply.
“People who were dying for medical aid as basic as oxygen was a bigger embarrassment and it actually slandered the country,” the former Union minister said.
He said that since the entry into force of the 2005 National Disaster Management Act, the Union government is solely responsible for dealing with such disasters and it cannot wash its hands by putting before the oft-repeated rant that health is a matter of state.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]