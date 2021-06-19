Prime Minister Modi has lost the moral authority to govern: Kapil Sibal

On Friday, top Congress leader Kapil Sibal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “undoubtedly” lost the moral authority to rule not to be with those in need of medical help during the second wave of Covid-19 and for playing political overbidding in polls instead.

In an interview with PTI, the former Union minister launched a hard-hitting attack on the prime minister, claiming that the lack of a credible political alternative did not mean he had to cease in office believing his political fortune was secure.

Sibal also attacked the government for what he called its inability to develop a vaccination strategy against Covid-19, saying it borders on criminal negligence and that its priorities in the fight against the pandemic are “misplaced and defective and lacking in sincerity “.

He also said the toolkit issue is nothing more than an attempt to “deploy a fake” to distract public attention from his government’s failures.

“A prime minister who should have stood with the people as he languished in front of hospitals in need of medical aid during the pandemic was busy playing political one-upmanship in the West Bengal Assembly elections, at Assam, etc., has undoubtedly lost the moral authority to rule.

“There may or may not be a credible alternative, but does that mean he should stop fulfilling his responsibilities believing his political fortunes are secure,” Sibal said PTI while blaming the Prime Minister for his inaction to save precious lives during the second wave of the pandemic.

Sibal said he agreed that at present “there is definitely a void in terms of a strong political alternative” and that is why he suggested reforms in his own party so that the country has a strong and credible opposition.

The top Congress leader, who was one of 23 leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi to suggest the party overhaul, said that when the whole world is doing its best to overcome the pandemic and save precious human lives, our Prime Minister was busy addressing elections rallies in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The Covid-19 protocols that the government under him had himself put in place have been blatantly flouted, he alleged, saying: “I believe that is what defamed India.”

He said it is so convenient for this government to blame others for its “monumental failures” rather than just soul-searching and correcting the situation in order to bring relief to those affected.

“The toolbox problem is nothing more than an attempt to deploy bogus to distract public attention from the Modi government’s failures in handling the coronavirus pandemic,” he said. said in reference to the issue which was labeled “manipulative media” by Twitter, which led to a tiff with the government.

Sibal also alleged several about-faces in the government’s vaccine policy and said India was extremely embarrassed in a short time of a vaccine supplier to a country lacking oxygen.

He also criticized the government for doing nothing to strengthen the medical infrastructure between the first and second waves which cost the country heavily and many precious lives were lost due to lack of medical aid, including oxygen, emergency beds. intensive care and medication.

The congressman also accused the government of doing nothing to increase vaccine production and said it was shocking that the first order to purchase vaccines from foreign manufacturers was placed in January 2021.

“Our inability to strategize for the Covid-19 vaccination campaign borders on criminal negligence. Globally, mass immunization is essential to manage the pandemic. The two pillars of rapid and effective immunization of a large population are supply and delivery. In India, we have struggled on both fronts, ”he said.

Sibal alleged that the people of this country know that this government’s priorities in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic were “misplaced, wrong and lacking in sincerity and that it had no idea and was not prepared to face the enormity of the challenge despite expert advice and attention “.

He also accused the government of intelligently shifting the burden of procurement to state governments, after failing to procure vaccines in a timely manner, and said the decentralized immunization model and the new liberalized pricing model were “deeply flawed”.

“Public anger over the vaccine shortage has been diverted by the government by blaming state governments,” he said, adding that the reality was that states only wanted flexibility in the distribution of drugs. vaccines and not in the vaccine supply.

“People who were dying for medical aid as basic as oxygen was a bigger embarrassment and it actually slandered the country,” the former Union minister said.

He said that since the entry into force of the 2005 National Disaster Management Act, the Union government is solely responsible for dealing with such disasters and it cannot wash its hands by putting before the oft-repeated rant that health is a matter of state.