Andrew Lloyd Webber rejects Boris Johnson’s offer of help for Cinderella

Andrew Lloyd Webber has rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s offer to include his musical Cinderella in a pilot program of live events.

Earlier this week Mr Johnson said he was in talks with Lord Lloyd-Webber to include the West End show on the schedule, saying he would do everything in our power to be of help.

Lord Lloyd-Webber was criticized by a government source after rejecting the offer on Friday.

They said they were baffled by his baffling decision, adding that he had previously tentatively registered to participate in the pilot project.

Lord Lloyd-Webber, who stepped down as a Tory peer in 2017, said in a statement the theater had been treated after the fact and undervalued.

He added: I made it clear that I would only be able to participate if other people were involved and the rest of the industry – theater and music – were treated equally. It has not been confirmed to me.

It has become clear that while sporting events like Wimbledon have obviously been working with the government for some time on this pilot and may even have started selling tickets yesterday, the theater industry and its audiences are, once again , an afterthought and undervalued.

He said the production, which takes place at the Gillian Lynne Theater, will begin on June 25 with an audience capacity of 50%.

The composer had previously said he would be prepared to be arrested in order to fully reopen his theaters on June 21 in the event of a delay in easing the lockdown restrictions.

However, on Friday he said that if he went ahead with the plan, it would be very likely that every member of my cast, crew and orchestra, stage and backstage staff, as well as our loyal members of the public, could be individually fined hundreds of pounds, which I couldn’t risk.

He added: If it was just me, I would willingly risk arrest and fines for taking a stand and bringing the live music and theater industry back to all the capacities we desperately need.

Lord Lloyd-Webber said he couldn’t look my young cast and crew in the eye to tell them we are delaying or closing due to the delay in easing the lockdown.

He said he would personally bear the losses until he can fully reopen the theater to its maximum capacity.

Cinderella has been the product of the tireless efforts of hundreds of people over the years, he said, adding: Win, lose or draw, we have to keep going.

Lord Lloyd-Webber also thanked the thousands of people who had contacted him to express their support, especially those who wanted to come and bring me cake in prison.

The government source said: We are puzzled that Andrew Lloyd Webber has decided not to participate in the Events Research Program (ERP).

This would have given her the opportunity to have 100% audiences for Cinderella and at the same time play a crucial role for her industry in the fuller reopening.

It’s disconcerting that he pulls back and instead opens his theater to 50% given all the noise he’s made to fully open and threaten to sue.

It is completely wrong that the arts and culture sector was not part of the ERP program.

We have tested a range of settings including festivals, club nights, Brits and the Crucible Theater and are now in discussion with other theaters as part of the next phase of the program.

Mr Johnson revealed earlier this week that July 19 is the new date that has been set aside for the lifting of the remaining coronavirus restrictions.

Lord Lloyd-Webbers’ statement has been hailed by the music industry trade body LIVE.

Greg Parmley, the organization’s chief executive, said in a statement: The live music industry has spent months participating in and paying for pilot events so that we can safely reopen at full capacity.

These events were a huge success and show, alongside all other international pilots, that with the right mitigation measures live events at full capacity are safe.

Despite this, the government refused to release this data, forced us to remain closed and then tried to select a number of high profile events to move forward while the rest of our industries are devastated.

The Equity Actors Union also welcomed Lord Lloyd-Webber’s decision.

In a statement to the PA News Agency, General Secretary Paul W Fleming said: What our industry needs right now is solidarity between the workforce and all producers, and he is admirable that Andrew Lloyd Webber continues to stand with the entire industry on the issue of reopening.

The government should provide insurance, subsidies and, above all, an appropriate income support scheme for the self-employed to accompany any ongoing public health measures, as well as seek to decouple live performance from international travel and other unlocking elements.

The risk here is acute – the loss of a workforce, and perhaps even the UK’s place as the preeminent global hub for theater. Andrew Lloyd Webber knows this, as does Equity.

A spokesperson for the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports said: We are disappointed Lord Lloyd-Webber has decided not to participate in the events research program, having engaged with his team on exactly the same basis as a wide range of other cultural and sporting events.

We will detail the next stage of the program very soon, once all public health considerations are finalized, and this will include a number of other theaters.

This research will build on successful pilot events in the arts, music and sport sectors.

Press Association