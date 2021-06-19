Recent Match Report – Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Multan Sultans UAE Tour, 28th Game





Multan Sultans 169 for 8 (Maqsood 60, Afridi 3-23) defeated Lahore Qalandars 89 (Faulkner 22, Dhani 4-5, Imran Khan 3-24) by 80 points

There’s been a lot of talk about when the world will be back to normal, but the Lahore Qalandars seem to be there anyway. A former surrender of a team for whom qualifying for the semi-finals was once a mere formality means their chances of progress are on the line. The sultans of Multan sidelined them by 80 points, along with the team from Sohail Akhtar eliminated in 15.1 overs for 89, which – aside from points going to the Sultans – dealt a devastating blow to the Qalandars’ net running rate they could hardly afford to absorb. Shahnawaz Dhani was the architect of the huge victory, again winning four wickets in the face of apathetic opposition from Qalandars.

Having lost three on the rebound by not chasing targets, Qalandars’ decision to put the Sultans first was curious, but the bowlers kept them on a leash for much of the innings. Aside from a menacing 63-point partnership between Rilee Rossouw and Sohaib Maqsood – whose 40-ball 60 recalled his best days as a powerful T20 hitter – the Sultans were never really able to pull away. And once that partnership broke, Shaheen Afridi and James Faulkner helped Qalandars lead a riot, tearing apart the lower middle order to leave Quetta hovering around 140. Only a destructive – in every sense of the word – finale from Haris Rauf, hence Sohail Tanvir looted 24, helped the sultans put Qalandars 170 to win.

Considering their hunting struggles in this stage of the tournament, it was always going to be an uphill battle. Ben Dunk has been promoted, signaling a change in approach. But the experiment failed before the once again sensational Dhani got an extra bounce to win a struggling Fakhar Zaman. Blessing Muzarabani intervened as Mohammad Hafeez fell with a loose shot. Imran Tahir also joined the party, and other than a great courtesy Faulkner, the hunt was never really on. When he was fired, the fighting left the Qalandars. At this rate, the Qalandars could leave Abu Dhabi soon enough.

Dhani delight

Shahnawaz Dhani’s special relationship with PSL shows no sign of cooling, his dizzying 3.1-1-5-4 numbers the zenith of an already sparkling tournament. Signs of a remarkable day presented themselves the very first time he played, tacking Fakhar Zaman with a bouncer on his first ball and immediately putting Qalandars on the back foot. When he returned to the middle of the overs, he got rid of the last dregs of Qalandars hope, an additional rebound ending Faulkner’s enterprising little stay. All that remained was to sniff the tail, and in that kind of mood he did it with dismissive ease.

Harif Rauf is 20 years older

It’s easy to forget what a seemingly impregnable position Lahore found himself in 19 overs in the game. The Sultans had hobbled to 145, and Tanvir kept the strike on the last ball of the previous one, hoping to get some big shots. It started with some four streaks, before a hammer blow to the square leg for six saw the momentum creep worryingly away from the struggling Qalandars. Helped by extremely ordinary bowling, Tanvir – who fought for points in this PSL – had ten more points out of the last two, bringing the momentum back to his side. While Lahore had conceded just 26 out of the previous five overs, Sultans plundered 24 more in one. Lahore would never fully recover.

Where they stand

Lahore Qalandars are joined by Multan Sultans on ten points and both teams have a game to play. The Sultans have the tournament’s best net run rate and, barring a historically catastrophic loss to Islamabad United, the Sultans are guaranteed a playoff berth. Meanwhile, the fate of Qalandars rests in the hands of the Quetta gladiators. If the last-place Gladiators can beat the Karachi Kings, then Qalandars will take the place of the final heats. However, a win for the Kings and they will rise to ten points but will be in the playoffs ahead of Qalandars due to a higher net run rate.

