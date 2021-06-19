Visit politicians in Madhouse to see the first domino – Arizona Capitol Times





Delegates from about a dozen states made the pilgrimage to Arizona in hopes of replicating the state Senate’s partisan election audit, but legal and political hurdles will likely prevent them from succeeding.

From the start, ardent supporters of the events at the Veterans MemorialColiseum or the Madhouse on McDowell have viewed Arizona as the first domino to fall.

Now, as the work of Cyber ​​Ninjas and other independent contractors begins to wane, Republicans in other states are trying to carry the torch.

Audit spokesperson Randy Pullen confirmed that visitors from 13 states, Alaska, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming traveled to Arizona to witness the first such exercise, but he also told a reporter from the pool that there were up to 17 states.

Arizona Capitol Times requested a full list of state Senate audit visitors, but did not immediately receive documents.

Liz Howard, senior counsel for the Brennan Center for Justices Democracy Project, said states like Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin, three of President Joe Biden’s closest margins of victory over Donald Trump in November, have done the most noise by bringing partisan criticism to their states. However, she said, it is absolutely untrue that if, as part of the content of the supporters of the conspiracy, widespread fraud is uncovered, the election results can be overturned.

I don’t know of any state law that would allow an election to be overturned months after it ended, she said, adding that those making these allegations have yet to provide any evidence in court or otherwise of. these wrongdoing.

Christina Bobb, a partisan figure with the pro-Trump One America News network, has breathed new life into this decertification theory.

She said on her Instagram page that Arizona would be that first domino, suggesting other states try to follow suit as three states are needed to raise a constitutional question.

Whether this is true is open to debate, but Bobbs’ credibility as a journalist is in question. She worked in the Trump administration, did consultative work with its legal team on election prosecutions last year, and acted as a liaison between Senate Speaker Karen Fann, R-Prescott, Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, public records and previous reporting.

While there is no legal path to decertification, Howard said other states are looking to emulate Arizona’s audit to try to use a new test as a rationale for future election legislation.

I think these conspiracy theorists are pushing for these partisan reviews because they’re not happy with the election outcome and can’t accept the election outcome they don’t like, Howard said. We are seeing lawmakers across the country, once again, on a partisan basis, using The Big Lie and the false fraud allegations that President Trump has made, and which have been repeated by others, to pass a law making the more difficult vote.

Howard said this has happened in several states before and has been attempted in others, including Arizona. A recent report from the Brennan Center showed that at least 14 states have enacted 22 new laws that restrict access to voting this year through May 14.

Tammy Patrick, former federal compliance officer for the Maricopa County Elections Department, said she was concerned that so many states were legitimizing Arizona’s audit. Patrick is now senior platform advisor for the Democracy Fund, a non-partisan foundation that champions the American democratic system.

I’m just worried every time I see a photo they post or a tweet that comes out of the people who are leading this exercise because they are pushing forward this narrative that is undermining the very foundation of our democratic processes, said Patrick.

She said lawmakers are perpetuating lies that the 2020 election can somehow be overturned despite the lack of a legal way to do so and ignoring the fact that manual counts and audits have already been done.

Our foreign adversaries are sitting happily watching the Americans eat theirs, Patrick said. We don’t need foreign adversaries to attack our elections because we are doing it ourselves.

The US Department of Justice appears to be trying to forestall any move to replicate the Arizona review in other states. On June 11, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the ministry plans to review post-election audits to ensure they meet federal legal requirements to protect election records and prevent voter intimidation.

Garland also said the DOJ will issue guidelines on the criminal and civil laws that apply to these exams.

Many of the justifications put forward in support of these post-election audits and restrictions on voting have relied on claims of significant voter fraud in the 2020 election that were refuted by law enforcement and intelligence agencies. this and the previous administration, as well as every federal and state court that reviewed them, Garland said.

Garlands’ statement angered several Republican lawmakers loyal to the audit, including Senator Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, who for the second time threatened to lock up Garland and others in the department if they interfered with the audit .

You won’t touch Arizona ballots or machines unless you want to spend time in an Arizona jail, she tweeted on June 11. Maybe you should focus on stopping terrorism. The Department of Justice is one of the most corrupt institutions in the United States.

For the record, Arizona lawmakers cannot arrest the United States Attorney General.

Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich also responded, accusing Garland of landing and warning him to back down.

We are ready to defend federalism and state sovereignty against any partisan attack or federal excess, he wrote in a June 14 letter.

The letter was his first public manifestation of support for the audit and was seen as a campaign move given his recent announcement of the US Senate seat held by Democrat Mark Kelly.

Another obstacle for some of these other states is that their laws and political makeup will not allow them to directly copy the Arizona audit.

Georgia State Senator Brandon Beach, who visited the audit, admitted his legislature could not do a similar maneuver.

We don’t have the power because we weren’t going to petition 29 senators to call a special session, he told conservative media this month, adding that he and others might try. to pressure Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Georgia has already conducted a statewide recount of nearly 5 million ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election, which confirmed the results and found no evidence of widespread fraud .

A Republican candidate hoping to topple Kemp in the 2022 election visited the Veterans Memorial Coliseum earlier this month to give more credit to the events and hoping to use it to bolster his gubernatorial bid. Vernon Jones, a longtime Democrat who announced his move to the Republican Party on January 6, had no problem getting used to the way those involved in the audit treated local media providing daily coverage . He became irritable with an Arizona Republic reporter, who quickly went viral due to his inability to answer questions and repeatedly not to ask questions.

Jones is one of many polarizing figures who have sworn loyalty to Trump in the hope of winning long-term elections in their home country.

If any state has the potential to take back the reins from Arizona, it looks like Wisconsin. Four of its state lawmakers visited the Arizona audit with the approval of State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. In late May, Vos hired three retired police officers to help a state committee review the 2020 election.

The Wisconsin delegation was joined by former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, who resigned in disgrace in 2018 after a litany of scandals, including accusations of blackmail, violent sexual abuse and campaign finance violations.

Howard, who was one of the many observers Secretary of State Katie Hobbs selected to see the processes on the Colosseum floor, said everything about it was dangerous for democracy.

People promoting The Big Lie are running for secretary of state, she said, citing a Michigan candidate and Rep. MarkFinchem, R-Oro Valley, as examples. I am very worried about this.

She said her time as an observer had reinforced her suspicions that contractors had no idea what they were doing, and worries that this could be repeated elsewhere because she doesn’t think that this is a legitimate audit.

I have been working on post-election counts and audits with election officials for a decade now. What they are doing at the Colosseum is not a recount and it is not an audit, she said, adding that it would be funny if what they are doing weren’t so scary.

It really feels like being with Lucy and Ethel at the Chocolate Factory, Howard said, referring to one of I Love Lucy’s most iconic comedy pieces.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos