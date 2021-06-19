Taliban tells Turkey continued presence of troops in Afghanistan “unacceptable” | Voice of America

ISLAMABAD – The Taliban said on Friday that its leaders had already communicated to Turkey their opposition to any retention of foreign troops in Afghanistan after the departure of US and NATO forces from the war-torn country before the deadline of September 11th.

The insurgent groups’ statement comes a day after US officials said President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed at their meeting on Monday that Turkey would continue to provide security at the international airport of Kabul, the Afghan capital, after the withdrawal of the troops.

Clear leadership commitment has been established that Turkey will play a leading role in securing Hamid Karzai International Airport, and we are now working on how to execute to achieve this, ”Jake told reporters on Thursday. Sullivan, national security adviser for Bidens.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, when asked for a response to Sullivan’s comments, told VOA that guarding airports and other places in the country is the responsibility of the Afghans.

If the foreign forces want to maintain a military presence here in the name of airport security, the Afghans will not allow it and will view them as invaders, be it Turkey or any other country, Mujahid told VOA.

He insisted that the Taliban maintain diplomatic relations with Turkey and seek fraternal relations with the Islamic country.

In recent meetings and discussions with Turkish diplomats, they shared with us [Turkeys] proposed a continued military presence here, but we told them that was unacceptable to us. And they assured us that our position will be conveyed to their leaders, Mujahid said.

He added that Turkey and America can discuss their bilateral problems, but that it is up to Afghans alone to decide how to conduct their “internal affairs and expect others to respect it.”

Turkey has around 500 troops stationed in Afghanistan as part of a NATO-led non-combat military mission in the country and has a long history of providing airport security.

The security of Kabul airport is crucial to the work of diplomatic missions in Afghanistan, as intensifying hostilities between the Taliban and Afghan forces could plunge the country into another civil war after the withdrawal.

The Taliban have also previously expressed their opposition to any foreign military presence in post-withdrawal Afghanistan. Sullivan, however, dismissed the claims, saying Biden and Erdogan tasked their teams to work together to finalize the proposed security plan.

We don’t think what the Taliban has said publicly should or will deter efforts underway at this time to establish that security presence, which in turn will allow international diplomatic missions to operate, Sullivan said.

Australia, which still has around 80 troops in Afghanistan, announced the sudden closure of its diplomatic mission in Kabul earlier this month.

US-Taliban Agreement

The US-led military pullout, which officially began on May 1, stems from a deal Washington negotiated with the Taliban in February 2020, to end nearly 20 years of US involvement in the war by Afghanistan.

NATO aid essential as US pulls out of Afghanistan, CENTCOM chief says Senior US commander in region says help from NATO allies will be important to keep pressure on terrorist groups

The Taliban say Turkey’s plans to keep and manage Kabul airport will be in violation of the US-Taliban agreement. However, the peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban, which resulted in the agreement, had little success and were mostly stalled, with each side blaming the other for the deadlock.

Russia also endorsed the Taliban’s claims on Friday. Russian media quoted Moscow’s presidential envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov as saying that Turkey’s proposed plans run counter to the US-Taliban deal. Of course, this is a violation, ”Kabulov said.

Taliban advance

The Taliban have also stepped up their attacks and made significant battlefield gains across the country since the foreign troop withdrawal began, fully or partially capturing more than two dozen districts.

Mainstream Afghan TV channel Aerial news reported Friday that insurgents have taken control of 37 districts in the past month.

Afghan forces launched counteroffensives to regain lost territory, leaving dozens of fighters on both sides dead. The Defense Ministry said on Friday that Afghan forces had killed nearly 300 insurgents in different provinces in the past 24 hours.

The Taliban also made similar claims of inflicting heavy casualties on government forces, and they posted videos on their social media platforms showing dozens of Afghan forces surrendering or joining the insurgents.

The two Afghan rivals regularly make exaggerated statements about the fighting, which are difficult to verify from independent sources and the actual situation remains unclear.

The increase in hostilities is also claiming lives among Afghan civilians, who have borne the brunt of the long conflict.