Politics
Taliban tells Turkey continued presence of troops in Afghanistan “unacceptable” | Voice of America
ISLAMABAD – The Taliban said on Friday that its leaders had already communicated to Turkey their opposition to any retention of foreign troops in Afghanistan after the departure of US and NATO forces from the war-torn country before the deadline of September 11th.
The insurgent groups’ statement comes a day after US officials said President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed at their meeting on Monday that Turkey would continue to provide security at the international airport of Kabul, the Afghan capital, after the withdrawal of the troops.
Clear leadership commitment has been established that Turkey will play a leading role in securing Hamid Karzai International Airport, and we are now working on how to execute to achieve this, ”Jake told reporters on Thursday. Sullivan, national security adviser for Bidens.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, when asked for a response to Sullivan’s comments, told VOA that guarding airports and other places in the country is the responsibility of the Afghans.
If the foreign forces want to maintain a military presence here in the name of airport security, the Afghans will not allow it and will view them as invaders, be it Turkey or any other country, Mujahid told VOA.
He insisted that the Taliban maintain diplomatic relations with Turkey and seek fraternal relations with the Islamic country.
In recent meetings and discussions with Turkish diplomats, they shared with us [Turkeys] proposed a continued military presence here, but we told them that was unacceptable to us. And they assured us that our position will be conveyed to their leaders, Mujahid said.
He added that Turkey and America can discuss their bilateral problems, but that it is up to Afghans alone to decide how to conduct their “internal affairs and expect others to respect it.”
Turkey has around 500 troops stationed in Afghanistan as part of a NATO-led non-combat military mission in the country and has a long history of providing airport security.
The security of Kabul airport is crucial to the work of diplomatic missions in Afghanistan, as intensifying hostilities between the Taliban and Afghan forces could plunge the country into another civil war after the withdrawal.
The Taliban have also previously expressed their opposition to any foreign military presence in post-withdrawal Afghanistan. Sullivan, however, dismissed the claims, saying Biden and Erdogan tasked their teams to work together to finalize the proposed security plan.
We don’t think what the Taliban has said publicly should or will deter efforts underway at this time to establish that security presence, which in turn will allow international diplomatic missions to operate, Sullivan said.
Australia, which still has around 80 troops in Afghanistan, announced the sudden closure of its diplomatic mission in Kabul earlier this month.
US-Taliban Agreement
The US-led military pullout, which officially began on May 1, stems from a deal Washington negotiated with the Taliban in February 2020, to end nearly 20 years of US involvement in the war by Afghanistan.
NATO aid essential as US pulls out of Afghanistan, CENTCOM chief says
Senior US commander in region says help from NATO allies will be important to keep pressure on terrorist groups
The Taliban say Turkey’s plans to keep and manage Kabul airport will be in violation of the US-Taliban agreement. However, the peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban, which resulted in the agreement, had little success and were mostly stalled, with each side blaming the other for the deadlock.
Russia also endorsed the Taliban’s claims on Friday. Russian media quoted Moscow’s presidential envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov as saying that Turkey’s proposed plans run counter to the US-Taliban deal. Of course, this is a violation, ”Kabulov said.
Taliban advance
The Taliban have also stepped up their attacks and made significant battlefield gains across the country since the foreign troop withdrawal began, fully or partially capturing more than two dozen districts.
Mainstream Afghan TV channel Aerial news reported Friday that insurgents have taken control of 37 districts in the past month.
Afghan forces launched counteroffensives to regain lost territory, leaving dozens of fighters on both sides dead. The Defense Ministry said on Friday that Afghan forces had killed nearly 300 insurgents in different provinces in the past 24 hours.
The Taliban also made similar claims of inflicting heavy casualties on government forces, and they posted videos on their social media platforms showing dozens of Afghan forces surrendering or joining the insurgents.
The two Afghan rivals regularly make exaggerated statements about the fighting, which are difficult to verify from independent sources and the actual situation remains unclear.
The increase in hostilities is also claiming lives among Afghan civilians, who have borne the brunt of the long conflict.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]