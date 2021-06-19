Chinese leaders will not take on a growing movement of young reclining slackers

As it approaches its centenary, the Chinese Communist Party is obsessed with the specter of collapse. The world’s longest-surviving Leninist state is constantly on the alert for potential challenges to its rule; for years he spent more on internal security than on the rapidly expanding defense budget. How to counter an enemy who refuses to stand up?

“Flattening out” is a potential threat, however short-lived, to the social contract that has united China for more than three decades. the phenomenon, which has taken to social media in recent weeks, describes the growing tendency of urban youth to pull out of the race and take unambitious, low-paying jobs or not work at all, eschewing conventional goals by favor of a minimalist existence and subsistence. It is a social movement reminiscent of the western hippies of the 1960s or, more recently, the hikikomori hermits of Japan.

More than

Since the Tiananmen crackdown in 1989, the Communist Party has linked its legitimacy to economic development. Essentially, the implicit bargain has been: refrain from demanding political reforms or challenging the government’s hold on power, and the party will offer ever-increasing incomes and living standards. He has had spectacular success in this area (although the pace of progress owes something to a weak base that was the result of the party’s earlier political disasters). Needless to say, a loss of economic vitality would jeopardize this pact, which explains the government’s determined desire to maintain high growth rates. But the same is true of a population that no longer wants the material advances that the party is proposing.

Hence the twisting of hands in the official media that “lying flat” has caused. A commentator for the Nanfang Daily, a party newspaper, called the trend “not only unjust, but also shameful”. Lying flat was worthless “poisonous chicken soup,” the article said, urging young Chinese people to re-commit to a traditional communist virtue: “At any time, no matter what stage of development, the struggle is always on. the brightest background of youth. “

Such angst may seem disproportionate. A marginal movement of young secularists is not going to bring about the collapse of society, any more than the counterculture of the 1960s really upset the political structure. Nonetheless, ideologically and spiritually, it undermines President Xi Jinping’s Chinese dream, which requires hard work and selfless dedication to the cause of national rejuvenation and increasing China’s power and influence. in the world. It is a project with no room for dropouts.

Lying flat is a lifestyle choice rather than an overtly political act. Yet that amounts to repudiating the way the Chinese economy and society have developed. Inequality has exploded since the country adopted pro-market reforms in the late 1970s, and wealth and income disparities have become increasingly rigid over the past decade. As economic growth slows down, the competition for advancement becomes more intense. The tech industry espouses a “996” culture – 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week – that has sometimes caused people to switch off. death. Faced with what they see as a rigged game controlled by entrenched elites, the flatiers decided their best option was to refuse to play. Instead of working hard and saving to buy property and a car, to get married and have children, their choice is to retire and be content with a life of abandoned desires.

“Now it’s been over two years since I last worked. All I have done is enjoy my leisure time ”, we read Account on the blog of retired American diplomat David Cowhig, who has translated several articles on the trend. “No problem with that.”

It is ironic (though perhaps inevitable) that after adopting the methods of a market economy to achieve its goal of creating a moderately prosperous society, China now finds itself in the throes of an identifiable capitalist affliction. Pulling out and doing nothing requires a basic level of wealth that would be impractical in a country that is still trying to lift itself out of poverty. Yet beyond a certain point, material goals cease to meet human needs – a syndrome that is familiar in many developed countries.

Capitalism is a machine of perpetual motion, driven by an inexorable logic of expansion. Profits from production are invested in more production, which requires ever-expanding markets to consume what is manufactured. This gives birth to the advertising and marketing industries, whose job it is to convince consumers that fulfillment lies in more and better things. All this makes capitalism a prodigious generator of goods and services. It also tends to generate feelings of alienation and anxiety.

This is because the answer to human happiness does not lie in the fulfillment of material desires (something Buddhists have known for thousands of years). In the American context, this can be seen in novels such as Revolutionary route, the 1961 classic by Richard Yates, which expresses the emptiness and inauthenticity at the heart of the American dream in the midst of the suburban wealth of the post-war years. German psychologist and critic of capitalism Erich Fromm argued that a society in which “consumption has become the de facto objective” was sick and lamented that marketing turns everything into a commodity.

A Stalinist political system is another kind of perpetual motion machine, fueled by paranoia. The homeland is surrounded by enemies, and the people must constantly redouble their efforts and unite behind their chief savior to fend off the existential threats they face. Having abandoned (or at least postponed) communist ideals of equality and solidarity, Xi turned to nationalism and perceptions of a hostile world to reinforce belief in the need for party leadership. “Universal values” such as democracy and human rights are a foreign plot designed to weaken and destabilize China; discussion of these pernicious influences has been banned.

What’s intriguing about the “flat” wave is that it shows how similar the Chinese experience is when faced with the same conditions as other countries. Political control has its limits. Despite all of Xi’s attempts to foster a sense of Chinese exceptionalism and strengthen communist orthodoxy, society can develop in unexpected ways. It is also a reminder that China has other traditions than rigidity Lawyer philosophy that characterizes Xi’s hold on power. Lying Flat contains more than a hint of Taoism, which emphasizes harmony with nature. The Taoist poet Li Bai seems to have spent most of his time drinking wine and enjoying the company of friends; he would have drowned while leaning drunk out of his boat to see the reflection of the moon in the river. The Communist press would not have approved.

