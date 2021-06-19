Graham jokes key to working with Trump: we both love him





Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamOVERNIGHT ENERGY: EPA Announces New Clean Air Advisors After Firing Trump Appointees | Senate Confirms Biden’s Choice For # 2 Inside Role | Watchdog: Bureau of Land Management found messaging failures, understaffing during Graham pandemic, Whitehouse: Global transition to renewables would help national security Hillicon Valley: Senate unanimously confirms Chris Inglis as the White House’s first cyber tsar | The scrutiny of Microsoft’s surveillance technology | Senators on Friday unveil a bill to crack down on cybercriminals. Korea must be “prepared” for a “confrontation” with the US president of the ex-Colorado GOP accused of stealing more than 0K from pro-Trump PAC MORE succeeds: they both love Trump.

Graham, speaking at the Faith & Freedom Coalition conference, praised the former president and recounted how they went from bitter enemies in the 2016 presidential race to close allies, Graham becoming the one of Trump’s strongest supporters after his victory.

“During my brief period, I said everything about Donald Trump that I could tell it was bad. We didn’t get along,” Graham said.

“He called me into his office and said I would like you to help me. … We have come to find common ground, that common ground is that he loves her, and I have come to love him. take you through 18 holes of golf, the first nine are why he likes it, the last nine are why I liked it, ”Graham added.

Graham’s joke about Trump sparked laughter from the conservative public. But it also touched on a key trait of Trump: that he is well known for enjoying talking about himself and making close allies to his fellow Republicans who will praise and defend him publicly. Trump is equally quick to attack Republicans who disagree with him publicly, even though they are longtime allies.

Graham on Friday also jokingly acknowledged Trump’s public feud with Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnell McConnell tears down Manchin’s vote compromise Environmental groups urge congressional leaders to leave climate provisions in package Infrastructure Loeffler meets McConnell amid speculation about another more Senate (Ky.). The two were closely aligned during Trump’s time in the White House, but their relationship fell apart after McConnell publicly praised President BidenJoe BidenChinese apps could face subpoenas, executive decree bans de Biden: OVERNIGHT ENERGY report: EPA announces new clean air advisers after firing Trump appointees | Senate Confirms Biden’s Choice For # 2 Inside Role | Watchdog: Bureau of Land Management has seen messaging failures, a shortage of staff during the Trump pandemic has repeatedly lashed out at McConnell, who has stopped referring to Trump directly by name in public.

“I don’t see Mitch and Trump going on vacation, but it’s okay. We just, we just have to go to the same place. I don’t care if we take different cars, do we?” Graham said declared Friday.

Graham has remained close to Trump since leaving the White House, including traveling to Mar-a-Lago to play golf with the former president and talking about what he thinks the party needs to unite with Trump by 2022, where they hope to regain control of the House and Senate.

“So ladies and gentlemen, winning in 2022 is the only option available to the Conservatives. If we win in 2022, that means Trump’s party is not dead and buried, it is still alive,” Graham said.

“If we can do it, take back the House and the Senate, then 2024 will be up to us to lose. Imagine four more years of Donald Trump’s politics,” he added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos