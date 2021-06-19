Multan Sultans v Islamabad United | Preview, Probable XIs, Match Prediction and Live Stream Details





Table champions Islamabad United will face the Multan Sultans at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in their final 2021 PSL Championship game. Before Islamabad United, the Multan Sultans face Lahore Qalandars on Friday. They would like to win their remaining two games to secure their qualification for the playoffs.

Islamabad United qualified for the next round, having won seven of their nine matches. On the other hand, the Multan Sultans have four wins and four losses in eight games.

In their previous meeting, Islamabad United got the better of Peshawar Zalmi in a very striking game. Usman Khawajas scintillating hundred followed by the forty from Colin Munro, Asif Ali and Brandon King, took them to a mammoth 247 for 2. Peshawar Zalmi came hard in the chase, but could only go 232. The victory was Islamabad Uniteds fourth in a row.

The Multan Sultans were absolutely brilliant against the Quetta Gladiators as they recorded a massive 110 point win to boost their net run rate. Shan Masood played with 73 while Johnson Charles contributed with a quick 47. Imran Tahir (3/7) and Imran Khan (2/13) then rolled over Quetta Gladiators for just 73 points.

PSL 2021: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match Details

Date: June 19, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 10 p.m. LOCAL / 11:30 p.m. IST

Location: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United weather report

Being the second game of the double headed, the weather will be a little cooler at 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be higher at 80% while the wind speed will be 12 km / h.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United pitch report

Thursday’s double header saw a lot of runs on offer. Peshawar Zalmi managed to reach 232 in response to Islamabad Uniteds 247. Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars scored over 160 in their meeting. However, Noor Ahmads (2/19) for the Karachi Kings was an indicator that the bowlers are still in the game.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United predicted XIs

Sultans of Multan: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan, Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir

Islamabad United: Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Muhammad Akhlaq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar, Fawad Ahmed, Akif Javed

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United match prediction

Without a doubt, Islamabad United would gain the upper hand. However, the Multan Sultans also reportedly got a boost from their effort against Quetta Gladiators.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Live Stream Details in India

TV: Sony Pictures Sports Network

Live streaming: Sony LIV app

