Trump and House Democrats work to resolve Deutsche Bank subpoena dispute





Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, United States on June 5, 2021. REUTERS / Jonathan Drake

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) – Donald Trump and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives remain in talks to resolve disputes over Congressional subpoenas for the financial records of former U.S. presidents of Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE ), their lawyers said on Friday. .

Deutsche Bank, Trump’s main bank, has taken no position on the subpoenas and has said it will comply with the law.

A joint situation report filed in Manhattan federal court did not clarify whether Trump and the Democrats, who control the House, still believed they were “close to a deal,” as they had been in the filing of a similar report on May 17.

Lawyers said all parties, including Deutsche Bank, were addressing issues regarding “the scope, logistics and other factors involved by the proposed terms of such a resolution to determine the best procedure to move this case forward. “. They asked a judge for another 30 days to continue talks.

Lawyers for Trump and the Democrats did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Two House committees in 2019 subpoenaed Deutsche Bank for years of banking records involving Trump, his grown children and his businesses.

The House Financial Services Committee was examining possible money laundering in real estate transactions in the United States, while the House Intelligence Committee investigated whether Trump’s negotiation made him vulnerable to influence from a foreign government.

Trump objected to the subpoenas, citing the powers he then had as president. Unlike several recent presidents, he has refused to make his tax records public.

Last July, the U.S. Supreme Court said Trump did not have the absolute right to block Congress from viewing his records, but said a lower court had failed to properly consider whether the claims of the lawmakers were too broad or too intrusive.

The 2019 subpoenas have expired, but a deal on Deutsche Bank files would eliminate the need for new subpoenas.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has eight years of Trump tax returns for a criminal investigation into the former president and his businesses, after the Supreme Court separately rejected Trump’s efforts to prevent Vance from seeing them.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Howard Goller

