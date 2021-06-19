The Senate is not bound to abide by any agreement for the work of NA: Sanjrani





Previous rulers spent huge budgets on overseas travel and camp offices while Prime Minister Khan introduced major austerity

spending cuts, Senate said

ISLAMABAD – Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani ruled on Friday that the upper house of parliament was not required to abide by any agreement reached among political parties in the National Assembly and that it would follow the rules to pass the ‘one of those 21 bills that were passed earlier by the lower house in “haste”.

The Senate Speaker’s remarks came after opposition leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani asked the president that some of the bills, referred by the NA that are on the agenda, be postponed for a while. time until the final decision of a proposed committee to review them.

A day earlier, the government and the opposition within the AN had agreed to form a committee made up of members from both sides of the lower house to consider the 21 bills passed earlier by the house “hastily. “. The deal restored NA’s procedures to normal, ending three consecutive days of rowdiness.

“We are not bound by any deal made by the other house of Parliament, the lower house is honorable to us, but it will do its own job and we will go our own way,” the president said. He said the upper house has its own process to go through. When a bill passed by the other chamber goes to the Senate, we have no concerns with the business of the other chamber, he added. He said all of these bills would go to House committees and would be referred to NA if any amendments were proposed.

When the PML-N House leader in the House, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, called on the House to take a lenient stance because there was some ice melting between the opposition and the Treasury in NA, the president reiterated that they were not concerned with the work of others to house.

Earlier, when Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan was about to introduce four bills, already passed by the National Assembly, one after the other; Opposition Leader Gillani said opposition NA parties protested the government’s decision to demolish 21 bills in the lower house and filed a no-confidence motion against the NA vice president.

PPP Senator Gillani said President NA Asad Qaiser, following talks between the Treasury and the opposition, agreed to form the committee to see the possibility of withdrawing these bills.

“If these bills were accepted here, the talks (on the revision of these bills) would have an impact,” he said, adding that common ground should be found on the issue. He said these bills should be deferred for a period of time until the committee is formed. The committee is expected to speak to both chambers, he said, adding that the opposition only withdrew the no-confidence motion on condition of considering the bills.

The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs said in his response that the parliamentary committee would make the final decision and that Senate or House committees would make amendments to these bills in light of his recommendations. After that, he proposed bills, including Federal Institutes of Medical Education Bill, National Institute of Health (Reorganization) Bill, Legal Aid Bill mutual (criminal matters) (amendment) and the application of women’s property rights (amendment) Invoice. The president referred all bills to the relevant standing committees.

Taking part in the budget debate, PTI Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made progress in his program to cut government spending. He compared PTI government spending with previous governments without naming anyone. He said his party cut PM House spending by 49% in 2018 after coming to power and PM Office spending fell 29%. Prior to 2018, the prime minister spent 590 million rupees per year, but Prime Minister Khan had spent 339 million rupees per year in 2019 and 280 million rupees in 2020, he said. Prior to 2018, the prime minister’s office spent 514 million rupees per year, but Prime Minister Khan had spent 305 million rupees in 2019 and 334 million rupees in 2020, he added.

Senator Chaudhry, a central leader of the ruling party, said Prime Minister Iman Khan did not have a camp office while former PPP Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani had five camp offices including three in Lahore and two in Multan and their expenses were 579 million rupees per year. PPP chairman Asif Ali Zardari then had two camp offices in Sindh with the deployment of 245 official vehicles and 656 security guards and total expenditure of 3.60 billion rupees per year, he also said. declared.

He further stated that former PML-N Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had a camp office in Raiwind near Lahore with 2,717 police officers deployed there and that the national kitty had to bear expenses of 4.30 billion. rupees per year for this purpose. He added that the Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif had two camp offices with expenditure of Rs 572 million per year.

Showing compassion for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s overseas visits with his predecessors, Senator Chaudhry said President Asif Ali Zardari then spent $ 11.73 million on 134 overseas visits, the Former Prime Minister Gillani spent $ 7.02 million on 47 tours, former Prime Minister Sharif spent $ 17.7 million on 92 visits while Prime Minister Imran Khan spent $ 1.3 million on 28 tours abroad only.

“This is how public money was wasted on excursions.”

He said previous prime ministers received expensive gifts like BMW vehicles from Toshakhana while paying their minimal prices while Prime Minister Khan received gifts like a watch worth 16.5 million rupees and a gold-plated Kalashnikov, but submitted the same in the treasury house.

