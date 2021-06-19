Democrats ask Jokowi to reprimand volunteers who support 3 periods

JAKARTA- – The Democratic Party asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to reprimand a number of its volunteers who declared Jokowi’s support for 3 periods.

As we know, Jokowi’s support for 3 periods comes from the executive director of the Indo barometer, Muhammad Qodari. It even formed the Jokowi-Prabowo (Jokpro) community for the 2024 presidential election and has a secretariat in the South Jakarta region.

Deputy Secretary General of the Democratic Party Irwan (Jokowi) said Qodari and his group were looking for face. Jokowi must act as a form of consistency by refusing to be appointed for 3 terms.

“Pak Jokowi must immediately reprimand Qodari and the other groups for stopping looking for faces by continuously chanting Jokowi for 3 terms. This reprimand is necessary as a form of consistency in his attitude (of Jokowi) to reject the presidential term of 3 terms, “Irwan told reporters on Friday (6/18).

According to Irwan, the volunteers trained by Qodari were not reprimanded, which means that the Palace deliberately let the number 3 periods unfold.

“If you don’t reprimand, then there will be people who will conclude that there is an omission from the Palace to keep the issue of the President’s 3rd term in office going,” he said.

“The president has already said that the 3-term issue is actually going to slap and knock him down. In fact, it is said to be a form of looking for a face for him,” he added.

He said Indonesia had suffered enough with the presidency for so long.

“The idea of ​​holding three presidential terms is a form of democracy as well as a reform. We have suffered for a long time because the president has been in office for so long, ”Irwan said.

“There is no end to the will to power. Later, after 3 rules, you want 4 rules, and so on. The idea of ​​a presidential term of three terms must be stopped immediately,” said he continued.

Volunteer named Joko Widodo Prabowo Subianto (JokPro) will inaugurate the secretariat in Mampang, South Jakarta, today Saturday (19/6).

These volunteers agreed to wear Jokowi-Prabowo to run in the 2024 presidential election. Mr. Qodari said several parties have welcomed the idea.

Meanwhile, President Jokowo himself has twice expressed his rejection of the three-term post.

Jokowi has said he will perform his presidential duties in accordance with the 1945 Constitution which states that the president’s term is two terms.

What else should I say? “Coming back and forth, my attitude has not changed,” he told the Merdeka Palace last Monday (3/15/2021).

He stressed that he was the president directly elected by the people of Indonesia on the basis of the constitution. For this, his government will operate perpendicular to the constitution.

In 2019, Jokowi also claimed the same attitude against 3 periods. In fact, he said, the person who wore it for 3 periods was the person who slapped him or was looking for his face. (from to)