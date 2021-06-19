Social protection reforms on the way: Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to hold crucial talks

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak will hold crucial talks next week to agree on the form of long-promised reforms to England’s broken healthcare system.

They and Health Secretary Matt Hancock will meet on Tuesday and proposals could be released this summer.

Next month will mark two years since Mr Johnson stood on the steps of Downing Street in his first speech as Prime Minister and announced that the government would “settle the social services crisis once and for all with a plan clear that we have prepared “.

But no plan has been presented, with advice, healthcare providers and charities warning that the creaky healthcare system is on the verge of collapse after being ravaged by Covid-19 and years of inadequate funding.

The Prime Minister would be in favor of imposing a lifetime cap on the cost of social care to end the scandal of people having to sell the family home to finance exorbitant bills.

According to the proposals put forward by economist Sir Andrew Dilnot, the cap would be set at 50,000 and the amount people can have in savings, assets and property before the state intervenes would increase to 100,000.

But the Chancellor is worried about the huge cost of the device and the fact that inflation is rising faster than expected.

Charities hope the meeting will reach agreement on a multibillion-pound budget for the program, as well as measures to strengthen social service staff, including a minimum age.

Sir Andrew, who drew up his plan ten years ago, said: ‘This has been urgent for decades, Covid has demonstrated how urgent it is. It is essential that we act and act generously.

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt added, “It’s really now or never. We have just had the most difficult year ever for the health care system, and the country has seen how brilliant caregivers are. If we are not ready to fix the crisis in the system now, we never will.

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt (pictured) said: ‘If we’re not ready to fix the crisis in the system now, we never will’

A social protection plan was not supposed to be ready until the fall expenditure review. But health officials feared that would not leave enough time to put in place a new funding system before the next election. A government source said there was so much work to be done that it would take longer to come up with a finished plan.

Currently, people have to fund the full cost of their own care until their assets, including the value of their home, are reduced to just 23,250.

The Daily Mail, which ran the End Dementia Care Cost Betrayal campaign, revealed last month that since Mr Johnson became Prime Minister, people with dementia have been forced to spend $ 14 billion of their own money on them. care.

Caroline Abrahams, Age UK, said: “If there is a meeting to decide the government’s plan for social protection, the health and happiness of millions of people depends on the outcome.

“The elderly who cannot receive any or enough care and who may find themselves scratched by paying the bills themselves, disabled people whose dreams of a full life are often thwarted by a lack of basic supports , caregivers who have not sacrificed their careers to take care of a loved one, caregivers who continued to come to work during the pandemic despite the risks to themselves and their families but who live on a pittance without real prospect of advancement.