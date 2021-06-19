Unaccompanied children came to Tennessee before Trump left office – Tennessee Lookout





Tennessee State Capitol (Photo: John Partipilo)

Republican State Senator Todd Gardenhire questioned on Friday whether the Baptist group could be heard fairly before a legislative group studying the impact of refugee children on Tennessee.

If I were them, I wouldn’t want to come to this committee because of preconceptions, said Gardenhire, who represents Chattanooga, at the opening panels meeting.

Senator Todd Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga (Photo: Tennessee General Assembly)

Republican lawmakers have been in turmoil for weeks after a group of 62 unaccompanied minors detained at the Mexican border were transported to Chattanooga by the federal government where they are staying at a Baptist Group center until they can be placed with family, friends or host family. home. The children are only supposed to stay there for 30 days, and around 20 have already been placed.

Gardenhire, however, claimed that the first shipment of unaccompanied minors arrived in Chattanooga in October 2020 when President Donald Trump and Governor Bill Lee were in office.

They were Republicans, not Democrats, Gardenhire said.

He raised questions about the policies of the Biden administration on the southern border, but reiterated what he has said over the past two weeks: His main concern is with the children who come here and how to keep them safe.

Gardenhire said he would invite the Baptiste group to testify as committee members discussed the various entities they wanted to appear before the panel at its July 13 meeting. But while raising doubts as to whether the Baptist group would be well received, Gardenhire also said the all-Republican committee needs to look further into the matter.

He pointed to media coverage of a plane loaded with miners arriving in Chattanooga in the dead of night, a sticking point for Tennessee leaders such as Gov. Bill Lee, who said the Biden administration was not being transparent. on who enters the state. .

Gardenhire suggested that the committee get the official flight plan for the plane that was carrying the children, as it reportedly stopped in other towns in Tennessee before arriving at the Chattanooga airport.

Before making these accusations, we need to look at these flight plans, Gardenhire said.

Senators’ statements appeared to have come in response to comments from Senator Dawn White, a Republican from Murfreesboro who co-chairs the committee.

I am deeply disturbed by reports of unaccompanied minors coming to Tennessee in the middle of the night, White said. We have the right to know exactly who is brought to our state and how long they will be here.

White argued that lawmakers have spent the past few years trying to strengthen human trafficking laws, and she noted that the committee must determine whether children are likely to become victims.

Addressing reports that the children had arrived “in the dead of night”, Gardenhire suggested that the committee obtain the official flight plan for the plane carrying the children, as it reportedly stopped in other towns in the country. Tennessee before arriving at Chattanooga Airport.

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services commissioner said at a separate committee meeting this week that a child staying at the Chattanooga facility spoke to inspectors about a case of child abuse there. . As a result, the facility is under investigation.

In addition, US Senses Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn and US Representative Chuck Fleischmann from Chattanooga sent a letter this week to US Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra asking for information on a 16-year-old boy who is believed to be disappeared from the establishment of the Baptist Group on June 14.

The abuse allegation and the missing child individually raise pressing questions that demand immediate responses regarding the steps HHS is taking to ensure the safety and well-being of (unaccompanied foreign children) at this Chattanooga facility. More generally, given the large number of UACs placed in HHS custody inside the United States due to the ongoing border crisis, we are requesting a briefing to discuss the management of your UAC departments in custody. federal government across the United States and efforts to ensure their well-being, their letter said.

Representative Dan Howell, R-Cleveland (Photo: Tennessee General Assembly)

Representative Dan Howell, R-Cleveland, said that since most unaccompanied minors are teenagers, he believes their presence will increase gang membership in Tennessee.

State Representative Dan Howell, a Republican from Cleveland who chairs the panel, also questioned the transparency of the federal government at the Friday meeting, saying the Department of Health and Human Services did not provided no details on how the process worked when he confirmed two flights to Chattanooga by the Refugee Resettlement Office.

It is normal for the governor’s office and this committee to ask questions, Howell said, especially about why the federal government refuses to provide information on unaccompanied children.

Howell said his information shows the overwhelming majority of unaccompanied minors are between the ages of 15 and 17 and are predominantly male, which is boosting recruitment by MS-13, a dangerous Hispanic gang. At the same time, Howell said he was confident the committee would hear testimony that the Refugee Resettlement Office was running a good program.

Part of the committees’ work is to determine the financial cost of unaccompanied minors brought to Tennessee. The Department of Fiscal Review will be invited to testify, along with TennCare, the Department of Childrens Services and several other groups, as well as the federal government.

Lawmakers said their biggest job was to come up with a policy or solution for the federal government based on the facts surrounding the situation. But some seemed to have done their own research already.

For example, Republican Rep. Chris Todd of Madison County said the Biden administration has relaxed sponsor fingerprint background checks, which has led to the handing over of children to those convicted of numerous crimes , including trafficking in human beings.

Put them at risk in many ways because of the relaxation of those requirements, Todd said.

In addition, Rep. Bruce Griffey, a Republican from Paris, told the committee that drug cartels and coyotes, the people who bring people across the border, charge $ 5,000 each and that if someone tries to get by on his own, he is penalized.

This penalty is death. This is serious, serious business, and it involves the loss of human life, Griffey said.

Gardenhire, however, said the committee needed to develop a set of facts before reaching any conclusions.

If members think minors are going to end up in gangs, the group should study the effect of all gangs, including Bloods and Crips operating in his district, he said.

Subsequently, Gardenhire also asked if the federal government and the Baptist group should notify the state whenever children are brought into the facility. Should they set aside child custody to fill out papers and call the state, he asked?

After all, he pointed out, the center already has state approval to operate and has taken in children long before this storm began.

