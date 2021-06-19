500 Christian families forced to flee Turkish bombings in Iraqi Kurdistan





AT LEAST 500 Christian families have been displaced since Turkey began its illegal invasion of the mountainous Duhok province in the semi-autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan, officials said today. Among those targeted in Operation Claw Lightning, which began on April 23, is Navkandalan village in Zakho district. According to the Rudaw News Agency, a media outlet closely linked to the regions in power by the Barzani family, Christians are asking the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for arms to protect themselves. The village chief, Basim Gabriel, urged world powers to intervene, after the Christian population of Navkandalan fell from 70 to 40 as a result of aerial bombardments and ground assaults on Turkey for two months. We do not stay in conflict zones. The conflict is now intense. We urge the United Nations to find a solution. We, as Christians, do not want to evacuate our village, he said. Officials at Zakho Cathedral said 11 Christian villages were evacuated following Turkish military operations, with some 500 families forcibly displaced. Last month, Turkish forces destroyed a church and several buildings in the village of Miska in the Duhoks Amedi district, with airstrikes causing most of the terrified residents to flee. According to a recent report from the Christian Peacemakers Team, which has been active on the ground, at least 1,500 villagers have been displaced since Turkey began bombing. Government officials have warned of an environmental disaster, with at least 610 acres and severely damaged land and green space. Turkey has been accused of stealing logs from the region and transporting them across its border. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is charged with war crimes after three people were killed in an airstrike on the UN-administered Makhmour refugee camp last week. He has constantly threatened to act against the establishment in northern Iraq, which he describes as an incubator of terrorism because some inhabitants of the region support the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

