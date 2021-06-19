Dasu dam to produce clean energy at low cost: PM





| Imran Khan Says Expensive Electricity Causes Inflation | Industrialization will greatly contribute to the progress of the country

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the Dasu Dam will produce low-cost clean energy that will help reduce inflation and promote industrialization in the country.

He spoke to engineers and foreign workers at the site after reviewing construction work on the project on Friday. The Prime Minister said that industrialization will greatly contribute to the progress of the country through the creation of wealth. He said hydropower production should have been given priority to generate cheap electricity. He said expensive electricity causes inflation.

Imran Khan said he would appreciate the workers and consultants working on this complex project.

The first phase of the Dasu Dam will be completed by 2025, which will add 2,160 megawatts of electricity to the national grid. This capacity will increase to 4,320 megawatts with the completion of its second phase by 2029.

Under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of reforming the electricity sector and making better use of the country's water resources, the speed of works at Dasu Dam has been improved.

The purchase of the land for the dam has been finalized and the construction of the dam is continuing in accordance with the SOPs despite the coronavirus situation. In 2019, the federal government revised upward the cost of acquiring land for the Dasu hydropower project under construction by an additional 40% to address the concerns of the local population, bringing its total cost to 510 billion. of rupees.

The Central Development Working Group (CDWP) increased the cost of the land component of the project from Rs 12 billion to Rs 39.6 billion. This was the second revision of the cost of the land as the last government also increased the total cost to Rs 19.1 billion from the original Rs 12 billion.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the government is committed to preserving and restoring all of the country’s historic sites. In a tweet, he said Lahore Fort has been restored and preserved for future generations of Pakistan.

