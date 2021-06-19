Kari Lake went from Republican to Democrat to Republican





Voter registration records show the “most conservative” GOP candidate for the governor’s left party for several years. Lake says she thought the GOP “had lost its way” because of the wars.

Several years before Kari Lake embraced President Donald Trump’s far-right policies, she signed up as a Democrat just as Barack Obama’s presidential ambitions were getting a big boost.

The Republican gubernatorial candidate and former Phoenix TV news anchor made the switch in the aftermath of Obama’s resounding defeat to Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the 2008 Iowa caucuses, the first test of the season presidential primary, according to information obtained by 12 News under request for registration.

Lake called herself the most conservative Republican in the race for governors.

I grew up being a conservative and am so blessed that my husband and children share these values, Lake said in a prepared statement to 12 News.

But a review of Lakes’ voting history reveals that her support for Obama was part of a significant shift from her Conservative roots: she left the Republican Party in 2006 and returned in 2012, as the fourth began. Obama’s year in office.

“The festival of thought has lost its way”

Lakes’ doubts about the Republican Party began as early as 2004. She made her first campaign donation that year – to a Democratic presidential candidate.

In his statement to 12 News, Lake linked his recording changes to his views on the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, which began in the early 2000s.

There was a period when I really thought the Republican Party got lost with the endless wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, she said.

I was so worried that it caused me to switch party affiliations from Republican to Independent, and then for a short time to Democrat, but I returned to the Republican Party in 2012 and have been since.

12 News requested Public records

12 News obtained the voting and registration history of Lakes voters through a public registration request to the Maricopa County Elections Department.

The records do not reveal how Lake voted in an election.

Media criticism of a political candidate’s voting and registration history, as well as past campaign donations, is common during an election season. 12 News asked for the voting and registration histories of other candidates.

For a first-time candidate like Lake, this story can provide voters with a glimpse into the political biographies of the candidates.

Several changes in registration

The records document Lakes’ transition from Republican to Independent to Democrat and back to Republican.

It is clear where Lake has moved now: She echoes Trump’s policies and style.

Lake criticizes the media industry in which she worked for 25 years; tear up business and school closures linked to COVID; and promotes conspiracy theories that the election was stolen from Trump.

Lake left Phoenixs Fox 10 earlier this year after 22 years at the station. She was part of a longtime anchor team with John Hook.

Lake first registered as a Republican in Maricopa County in January 1995, according to county records.

County records show she has been a consistent early voter in federal, state and local elections since 2000, which dates back as far as electronic registration records.

GOP left during the Bush era

Lake left the GOP in the middle of Republican President George W. Bush’s second term.

Here is his registration history for this period:

-November 3, 2006 – four days before this year’s midterm election – Lake changed her registration from party to independent, under her married name, Kari L. Halperin.

Under state law, voters must update their voter registration information if their name has been legally changed. Lake changed her name to Halperin when she updated her listing in 2000, according to county records.

-A little over a year later, on January 4, 2008, Lake registered as a Democrat the day after the Iowa caucuses.

Obama’s victory in the first test of the 2008 campaign helped solidify his status as a leading Democratic candidate.

Obama would beat Arizona Republican Senator John McCain in the November presidential election.

-Lake remained a Registered Democrat for the first three years of Obama’s presidency, which included his signing of the landmark Affordable Care Act in 2010.

On January 31, 2012, she changed her registration to Republican. She is currently registered as a Republican.

Donations to 2 Democrats

Political donation records show that Lake has donated a total of $ 850 over the past 17 years to two Democratic presidential candidates.

According to OpenSecrets.org, a campaign fundraising site run by the Center for Responsive Politics:

-On April 22, 2004, Kari Halperin donated $ 500 to Massachusetts Senator John Kerry, a Democratic presidential candidate.

Its occupation is listed as video production. She was still a registered Republican.

At the time, Kerry was the alleged Democratic presidential candidate. He lost to President Bush in the fall general election.

-On June 28, 2008, a K. Halperin donated $ 350 to Barack Obama’s campaign. Her occupation is listed as Zen Video, the name of her husband’s Phoenix business.

In early June 2008, Obama was the presumed Democratic presidential candidate after a fierce campaign against Clinton.

In an interview with KTVK-TV, Lake described the donation as that of his family.

My husband did this I guess you could tell our family money went there, Lake said.

Lakes’ husband made three separate donations to Obama, totaling $ 1,500, under his own name, according to OpenSecrets.

A search for political donations on the Arizona Secretary of State’s campaign fundraising website has not revealed any donations from Lake since online record keeping began in 2002.

Ethical questions about donations

Lakes’ political contributions while working as a high-level press presenter raise ethical questions.

According to Rick Rodriguez, an ethics professor at Arizona State University’s Cronkite School of Journalism and former editor of The Sacramento Bee, most journalistic organizations have written guidelines that prohibit openly supporting candidates.

Giving money to support political campaigns is generally prohibited by most media outlets, Rodriguez said.

In private, you can vote. But what (news organizations) are trying to do is avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest. A donation raises questions about whether you can be impartial.

Fox 10 executives did not respond to requests for comment.

Lake is part of a crowded field of the 2022 Republican primary for the governor.

Former congressman and 2002 GOP candidate for Governor Matt Salmon entered the race on Wednesday. He joins state treasurer Kimberly Yee and Arizona board member Karrin Taylor Robson.

On the Democratic side, the main candidates are Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Marco Lopez, a business consultant who is a former mayor of Nogales and US head of customs and border protection.

The August 2022 primaries are 14 months away.

