Khans mission for the betterment of the planet





Despite being the least responsible for global greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan has suffered from brutal natural disasters and environmental degradation, and its decision to host World Environment Day was recognition of its status as an international leader in nature-based solutions and ecosystem restoration.

To demonstrate its innovative ecosystem restoration and nature-based solutions, Pakistan organized World Environment Day 2021 in association with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), which takes place annually on the 5th June. Pakistan hosted the day for the first time in history. Only four people from around the world, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, were chosen to attend this year’s World Environment Conference. The conference was attended by Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, Pope Francis and Angela Markel, German Chancellor.

In this regard, the Department of Environmental Protection of Punjab highlighted the importance of the day and briefed the staff on the achievements of the department so far, as well as future initiatives to address the environmental challenges of the province.

The department’s conversion of all old technological brick kilns to a zigzag technique was a major achievement that resulted in a 9% reduction in air emissions, said Environment Secretary Zahid Hussain. This, he said, was an exemplary change. Likewise, he also mentioned the conversion of 2-stroke to 4-stroke rickshaws, which will definitely lead to a reduction in air pollution.

Since the current Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan took the supreme seat in 2018, he had a clear vision of fighting this environmental war by taking initiatives such as Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation Program (TBTTP), Clean Green Pakistan, KP’s Electric Vehicle Policy (EVP) and Billion Tree Reforestation Project (BTAP). The drastic changes in budget allocations for environmental protection are one clear sign that the current government is taking this issue very seriously.

With its limited resources, the Pakistani government has taken encouraging steps in nature conservation, climate action and community development, as well as gender inclusive initiatives that provide equal opportunities for women in the most vulnerable areas suffering. degradation of the environment.

A video bulletin highlighting the importance of mangroves and how empowering women in local communities has made a difference will be published to highlight the country’s environmental issues and promote various conservation projects. In addition, Indus Delta fishermen and farming communities in Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, Multan and Sahiwal, as well as other towns in Punjab, will participate in awareness and education initiatives.

The government of Pakistan, under the flag of the PTI leadership, refers to fiscal year 2021 as “the year of renewal”. The allocation of Rs. 14 billion in the current 2021-2022 budget is a mark of Pakistan’s efforts to protect the environment.

This exceptional initiative will not only improve the global environmental conditions of the globe, but will also contribute to economic factors by generating more than 100,000 green jobs in the sector under discussion. In addition, this major initiative is intended to bear fruit in terms of protection of atmospheric health, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, reduction of random floods, reduction of rains and droughts and improvement of the environment. ‘other measures that respect biodiversity.

All these initiatives and various others taken by local authorities and the government of Pakistan nationwide are an illustration of Pakistan’s commitment to reduce environmental challenges which can be quite distressing for future generations.

-The writer is a freelance journalist and tweets @UmerInamPk

