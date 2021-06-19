American-Chinese Rivalry: A Powerful Clash of Power and Values, Asia News & Top Stories





President Joe Biden thinks democracy, warts and everything, is the best system of governance. President Xi Jinping maintains that the Chinese model is different, but he keeps his promises. ST’s offices report on the progress of the competition in Asia. Alliance of Democracies? Small circle, cold war mentality As the wealthy nations of the Group of Seven (G-7) gathered in the southwest of England last weekend, a scathing illustration spoofing Leonardo da Vinci’s famous The Last Supper mural made the rounds on the microblog. Chinese Weibo and aroused applause from Chinese Internet users. Called The Last G-7, the adaptation posted by someone with the handle “Bantonglaoatang” shows a bald eagle wearing a top hat with the American flag in the center of the table printing dollar bills to from a roll of toilet paper. A Japanese Akita dog serves radioactive water to others, presumably from the Fukushima nuclear disaster. READ MORE HERE Gap between President Biden’s pressure for democracy and world views In Europe on his first trip abroad since taking office, and in speeches even before being elected to the White House, President Joe Biden has presented global politics as a struggle between democracies and autocracies . At home and abroad, America must show that democracy can still serve its people, said Biden, who called the revitalization of democracy abroad at the heart of its foreign policy and fundamental to it. ‘America. “No President of the United States could maintain confidence in the American people if they did not speak out in defense of our democratic values ​​… It is part of our country’s DNA,” Biden told reporters Wednesday 16. June. after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. READ MORE HERE Indo-Pacific countries balance democratic unity and economic interests with China Unlike the Cold War of the 1980s, the modern ideological battle of “democracy versus autocracy” is not so clear-cut, given how inexorably the Indo-Pacific democracies are linked to trade with China. This is despite pressure for greater democratic unity in the region to counter China’s growing assertion, especially over Taiwan. The island – alongside human rights concerns – was listed in the Group of Seven (G-7) communiqué last week, after similar language was seen at Japan’s summits with the United States and the European Union. After the leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said on Monday (June 14th) that China’s rise to power presented “systemic challenges,” Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told Thursday. European Parliament: “We, as those who share universal values, must align our strategic advantages and stand up together to meet the challenges on a united front.” READ MORE HERE







