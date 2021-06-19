Florida’s top Democrat files suit against former Trump attorney’s charity





Sidney Powell is a former lawyer for former President Donald Trump. | Ben Margot / AP Photo

TALLAHASSEE Florida Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said on Friday she was attacking a charity run by Sidney Powell, a former lawyer for former President Donald Trump who has amplified theories of conspiracy following the 2020 electoral cycle.

Frieds’ office alleges that the Powell-run charity known as Defending the Democracy failed to properly register with the state and deceptively solicited donations on its website, which lists an address in West Palm Beach. Fried is currently running for governor of Florida.

The organization was created under the guise of raising funds to fund legal challenges to the 2020 election results, which saw a loss of Trump lead to a host of electoral fraud conspiracy theories, many of which were launched by Powell. She became known for saying she would release the Kraken before filing a lawsuit to overturn the election results in Georgia.

Defending the Republican is affiliated with Sidney Powell, a former lawyer for former President Donald Trump, and established as a legal front involved in plots in the so-called rigged presidential election, Fried said at a press conference.

If you take advantage of Floridians, if you think the rules don’t apply to you, we’ll release our own Kraken, Fried added.

The group, which did not return a request for comment on its website, continues to push the idea that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, a sentiment now unofficially dubbed the Big Lie. The site includes links to the lawsuits brought by the group and a section where people can submit what they believe is evidence of electoral fraud.

Our organization is growing daily, multiplying our planned affairs and our other efforts to defend the Republic, we read on the site. Please sign up for our updates below.

The group now has 21 days to respond to the administrative complaint filed by Frieds’ office, which is the state’s main charitable regulator. If not, the office will ask for a default judgment and a fine of up to $ 15,000. If the group doesn’t pay, Fried said his office could take the case to court.

Fried is challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of Trump’s main allies who helped amplify some of the election misinformation that spread in the aftermath of the election. Asked by reporters, Fried dismissed the perception that the complaint was made to target a high-level Republican linked to Trump’s orbit.

I have an obligation to stand up for the people of our state, whatever the political organization, whatever their mission, Fried said.

Fried initially sent a complaint in November to the group, which responded by saying that it was not the right group and that it should have been sent to an organization of the same name but separate. Frieds’ office then assigned the domain host for the website.

The response to the subpoena indicated that Sidney Powell… controlled that website, said Rick Kimsey, the head of the consumer services department.

Fried said that because the charity is not registered with the state, it has no financial record.

As far as we know, Sidney could pocket all the money, she said. We just don’t know.

