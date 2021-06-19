Rubio to ask Trump to campaign for him in 2022 WFTV





TALLAHASSEE, Florida – In 2016 Marco Rubio called Donald Trump dishonest, Trump called Marco Rubio Lil Marco. Now that Rubio is approaching the 2022 re-election bid, he says he will ask the former president to campaign for him.

He’s the most popular Republican, the best-known Republican, and we’ve accomplished a lot together during his tenure, Rubio said in an interview with Eyewitness News.

Rubio, who is set to face Central Florida MP Val Demings, said he and Trump had found common ground and would welcome help from former presidents as he defends his Senate seat for the second time.

READ: Trump, Bill OReilly coming to Amway Center in Orlando

In 2020, Donald Trump won 51.2% of the vote in Florida, improving his 2016 margin and posting significant gains in South Florida. In this campaign, Rubio took the stage for Trump; now Trump will be called in as the GOP tries to regain a majority in the Senate.

I think that image of him as a guy who doesn’t tolerate dissent is wrong, says Rubio, listing the issues he agreed with Trump on and the issues he opposed.

The 2022 election comes as Trump and his most dedicated supporters still plead for the 2020 election, with Trump perpetuating the false narrative that the election was stolen from him despite a lack of evidence.

READ: Judge rules Florida on CDC order blocking cruise ships

He believes in it very strongly, but unfortunately what we have in this country right now, the losing side claiming we lost it has been taken away from us, says Rubio, pointing to previous objections from other candidates.

READ: Carnival Corp. announces a data breach; some passenger and crew information has been viewed

2021 Cox Media Group

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos