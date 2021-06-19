Viral truck driver complains of extortion and squirrels Skip to Jokowi: National Okezone





JAKARTA – Viral a video of a truck driver begging President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to address the issue of illegal harvesting (extortion) and jumping squirrels. The reason is that the extortion suffered by the truck drivers is very worrying. This was transmitted by the driver of the truck that was passing through Aceh-Medan to deliver goods. The driver’s video went viral after being shared by the TikTok @ setiabudi000 account. In the video, the driver of the truck expresses his gratitude because the head of state has dealt with the problem of extortion which is often experienced by the drivers of Tanjung Priok. “Assalamualaikum, especially to Mr. Jokowi, whom I respect. I thank Mr. Jokowi, our president. Thank you Mr. Jokowi for taking over the truck drivers in Tanjung Priok,” he said, quoted Saturday (19/6/2021). Even so, he admitted, outside of Tanjung Priok, there are still extortion practices and other jumping squirrels, as experienced by truck drivers crossing Aceh-Medan. Therefore, he asked Jokowi to task the regional police chief to deal with the case. “But Mr. Jokowi, we have another request for drivers from Aceh to Medan. Mr. Jokowi calls the regional police chief, from Aceh to Medan there is a lot of extortion, a lot of jumping squirrels taking our goods, ”he said. He admitted, the squirrel jumping and extortion was very disturbing for drivers with minimal income. Read also: Viral! Daily coolie salary in millions of rupees, greater than UMR “This worries us the drivers who lack economy with very low wages. With the extortion in Tanjung Beringin, Tanjung Pura, please Pak Jokowi calls the regional police chief,” he said. . Read also: Viral Clown Singer sleeping on the side of the road, turns out to be sick (uh)

