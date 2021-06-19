Opposition MPAs slam Sindh government over administrative issues as budget discussion begins





An opposition lawmaker revealed to the Sindh Assembly on Friday that a provincial municipal committee office had 22 computer operators but not a single computer.

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) MP Shaharyar Khan Mahar made the startling revelation as the House began a general discussion on the provincial government’s newly introduced budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2021-2022.

Mahar said the municipal committee in question was part of his home district, Shikarpur. He mentioned it as an example to prove his claim that mismanagement and governance played a major role in the theft of valuable public tax resources in the province.

He pointed out that such a deplorable situation prevailed in municipal agencies when the outgoing minister of the local government of Sindh was seen as the chief deputy minister of the province.

President Agha Siraj Khan Durrani objected to the words of the GDA legislator, reminding him that the rules of the government made no provision for creating the post of CM deputy. He added, however, that it was possible that there were many aspirants to this coveted imaginary position.

Mahar said that if one looked through the budget books of the Sindh government, he or she got the impression that these documents belonged to a highly developed country. He argued that the condition of the province’s public schools and hospitals was as bad as before.

The GDA lawmaker said his hometown of Shikarpur faced the worst law enforcement situation, but despite this, the deployment of police forces was minimal. To prove his point, he said that 2,000 police were assigned to Shikarpur, while Larkana and Nawabshah had 5,000 and 4,600 police, respectively.

He alleged that incompetent police officers were deliberately stationed in Shikarpur. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government recently presented an exemplary federal budget, Pakistani MP Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saeed Afridi said, criticizing the performance of the Sindh government, saying stray dogs were found at the interior of a functional public hospital in Thatta. .

He lamented that children in the province were suffering from malnutrition despite the fact that the government of Sindh had reserved 132 billion rupees for the health sector. Afridi added that there was a government-run dispensary in the Karachi border settlement area, but it gave the appearance of a haunted house.

PTI MPA has expressed sorrow that dog bite victims in the province continue to lose their lives. He said that many buildings had been constructed for the public hospitals in Sindh, but those hospitals were not yet functional.

He said that last year’s Sindh government’s budget spending was not accounted for.

Afridi alleged that up to 90 percent of the province’s population had to drink polluted water because there had been no progress in drinking water projects in Sindh. Dewan Sachal, another PTI MP, said a bill was tabled in the Sindh Assembly in 2016 to end forced conversions in the province, but its approval had been pending for many years.

He said Sindh’s new budget should contain an allowance for promoting religious tourism in the province. He mentioned the Punjab government budget in this regard, in which there was an allowance for the Sikh community.

PTI MPA Dr Imran Ali Shah said uneducated staff members had been deputy to the provincial health department. He added that the government of Sindh had worked for 11 long years to build a medical school in Mirpurkhas.

He said CT and MRI scanners were not working at Karachi Civil Hospital, while Lyari General Hospital was also in poor condition. He was of the opinion that the people of the province did not enjoy high quality health services despite the fact that billions of rupees were earmarked for the health sector every year.

