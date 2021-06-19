Jokowi withdraws IDR 13 trillion new debt from World Bank





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – world Bank or World Bank just approved a new US $ 500 million loan proposed by the Indonesian government. Debt used to strengthen the national health system. Some of these are the addition of isolation places for patients with the corona virus (Covid-19), hospital beds, additional medical staff, testing laboratories, as well as supervision and increased preparedness to face the pandemic. In addition, World Bank loans will also be used by the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to expand the Covid-19 vaccination program. On July 10, 2021, the World Bank also approved debt The new proposal submitted by the Indonesian government amounts to 400 million US dollars. Read also: Jokowi’s promise of 7% economic growth and its realization in 2015-2020 So the total new debt that Indonesia incurred in June 2021 reached 900 million US dollars or the equivalent of 13.04 trillion rupees (exchange rate of 14,480 rupees). “In addition to supporting the government’s free vaccinations, this debt will help the Indonesian health system to improve and strengthen the surveillance system through the detection and monitoring of new cases of Covid-19,” the minister said. of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, quoted by the official website of the World Bank, Saturday (19/6/2021). Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail Budi continued, loan funds will also be allocated for the management and prevention of new viral variants of the corona virus. Also quoted on the World Bank website, the Indonesian government said the free vaccination program would reach 181.5 million adults. Also Read: Jokowi’s Promise of Bringing Indonesia Self-Sufficiency in Soybeans in 3 Years and Achieving It Debt use The new World Bank debt will not be used to buy new vaccines, but to strengthen prevention systems and support overall health care delivery. In more detail, the debt will be used for three programs. The first is to improve the delivery of health services, and the second is to monitor the quality of laboratory tests.

