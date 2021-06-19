Trump says American Jews ‘don’t love Israel enough’ because they didn’t vote for it





Former US President Donald Trump said in an interview published this week that American Jews do not love Israel enough or they would have voted for it.

“You know what really surprised me? Trump asked in an interview with ultra-Orthodox Ami magazine. “I made the Heights, I made Jerusalem and I made Iran – the deal with Iran was a disaster, right?” he said referring to his decisions to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, to move the American embassy there and to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal.

“And I did a lot of other things as well. Jews living in the United States don’t like Israel enough. Does this make sense to you? ” He asked.

“I am not talking about Orthodox Jews. I believe we got 25% of the Jewish vote, and that doesn’t make sense. It just seems strange to me, ”he said, before exclaiming that he had done really well in Florida.

Trump has made similar comments in the past, drawing criticism for suggesting that American Jews should base their political decisions solely on the Israel question. Speaking to American Jews, he also called Israel “your country”.

While many American Jews generally support Israel, they have consistently rejected accusations of double loyalty to the Jewish state, which are generally viewed as an anti-Semitic duck.

Jews living in the United States don’t like Israel enough, former President Trump told ultra-Orthodox Ami magazine. His reason? Because more of them didn’t vote for him pic.twitter.com/bx5JkSqBxS

– Sam Sokol (@SamuelSokol) June 17, 2021

Trump has also drawn criticism for saying that Jews who vote Democrats are “disloyal.”

Over the past decade, Jewish voters have shown stability in their partisanship, according to data from the Pew Research Center. Jewish voters identify or lean toward the Democratic Party over the Republican Party in a ratio of about 2-1.

Jews make up only a small portion of the national electorate, but in Florida, they represent a crucial piece of the swing state’s electoral puzzle. Historically, American Jews have voted overwhelmingly Democratic.

No national exit poll on the Jewish vote was released after the 2020 election. A poll commissioned by the Republican Jewish Coalition found that 30.5% of Jewish voters voted for incumbent GOP President Donald Trump nationally, compared to 60.6% for Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, a poll commissioned by the liberal J Street group found that 77% of American Jews voted for Biden and only 21% for Trump.

In 2016, Pew found that Hillary Clinton won 71% of the Jewish vote to 25%. In 2012, the numbers were slightly higher for the Republican candidate: Barack Obama won 69% of the Jewish vote while Mitt Romney won 30%.

