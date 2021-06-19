Voting debate upsets Washington but leaves many voters cold Donald Trump Dallas Plano Senate Kamala Harris





Brenda Martinez, a 19-year-old community college student, thinks the government should help immigrant students more. Donald Huffman is worried about turning 50 next week with no work available because the federal government is delaying the pipelines it usually helps build. Binod Neupane, who has just moved to Texas to research alternative fuels, wants to take action on climate change.

The three Texas voters have little in common politically, other than something no one sees as a top priority, voting and electoral reform, the issue that has dominated partisan debate this year.

As politicians from Austin to Washington scramble over the practicalities of running an election, clashing with details like polling station hours and the number of ballot boxes per county, many voters are disconnected from the struggle. A passionate base of voters and activists on both sides may be intensely mobilized on the issue, but a disengaged midfielder is bewildered by the attention.

Unemployment, climate change, that sort of thing should be at the top of the list, not the vote, said Neupane, 34.

That disconnect is now the challenge facing Democrats, who are trying to mobilize public support for federal legislation that would thwart a slew of new state laws strengthening electoral procedures. With rallies, ads, White House events and a guaranteed Senate vote next week, Democrats aim to ignite their constituents around the issue, hoping their passions will continue until mid- term of office next year.

Republicans face their own pressures. Donald Trump’s bogus claims of massive fraud in the 2020 election have eroded the confidence of some GOP voters so much that they say they will no longer vote. Meanwhile, party pressure for further restrictions runs the risk of driving out moderate voters.

This debate still rages on in Texas, where the legislature is scheduled to resume a special session to consider voting legislation. It comes after Republicans in Texas, like Republican-controlled legislatures in more than a dozen states, tried to pass a sweeping election bill that increased the power of partisan poll watchers. , limited the power of local election officials and prevented voting on Sunday mornings when black worshipers traditionally flock to the polls. Texas House Democrats walked out in the closing hours of the legislative session, depriving the GOP of the quorum needed to pass the bill.

Since then, advocacy groups have stepped up their organizing and awareness-raising activities. Former congressman and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has taken hold of the issue, organizing rallies and knocking on doors to discuss the vote, as he plans to launch a campaign for governor. Vice President Kamala Harris, the Biden administration’s contact for the voting debate, welcomed Texas Democrats to the White House on Wednesday.

We have a great challenge ahead of us and a fight, which is to fight for the meaningful vote of every American, Harris said as she was flanked by Texas lawmakers.

But Harris’s message has yet to reach many in the politically mixed suburbs north of Dallas, a potential battleground in next year’s midterm elections. The strip of cozy and diverse neighborhoods was once dominated by the GOP, but is now politically divided.

While a heat wave this week brought new blackout warnings reminiscent of the power grid collapse during a snowstorm in February, many voters did not understand why lawmakers are spending so much time on electoral matters.

Making it difficult for people to vote is just ridiculous, said Marcin Mazurek, a 50-year-old construction worker who only started following politics during Trump’s time because he was so outraged by the former president.

Of more than a dozen voters polled, only one raised the issue uninvited: Nathan Nowasky, a retired Texas-born accountant and longtime Republican Trump kicked out of the party. He cited the state’s vote bill as one of the reasons he and his wife were considering moving elsewhere, as Texas is a political backwater.

A self-proclaimed news junkie, Nowasky was familiar with conspiracy theories and bogus allegations about the 2020 election. He believes the Texas Voting Bill is fueled by these ideas and exemplifies the political extremism that has brought him down. pushed out of the GOP. Theres a conservative, and then theres this, Nowasky said.

For years the main political parties have fought fiercely in court over the mechanics of elections. But rarely does combat become a central element in the presentation of parties to voters. That changed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many states liberalized their election laws to make voting safer, and Trump seized the changes as a source of fraud, triggering new state laws often seen as making it difficult. cheating.

This is more of a topical issue than it probably has been since the civil rights movement, Anna Greenberg, a Democratic pollster, said of voting rights. Still, she noted, voting remains relatively straightforward for most citizens. The voters most animated by the question are those who think the system is rigged against them or those who see a pattern of racial discrimination in the new laws.

There are a lot of people who keep it on the agenda even though, for your average swing voter, that’s not their No.1 problem, Greenberg said.

Kevin Bivens is one of those voters who are paying attention to the issue. He carefully followed the debate in the legislature and was frustrated that Republicans repelled the Democrats’ attempts at compromise. He sees the push as the latest in a long line of racial injustice.

As African Americans, this is nothing new to us, said Bivens, who said he was in his 50s and had lived in Texas for decades, fully aware that he was both a political and racial minority. We know that we have no power over what happens other than our votes, and if you take that away from us …, he said, pausing.

In a December poll by the Associated Pres-NORC, only 7% of voters cited election laws as a priority issue, although it garnered disproportionate interest from Republicans, 14% of whom cited it .

Martinez, who is studying to teach English as a second language, is one of those people who hasn’t given much thought to voting. She first voted for Biden in November, and neither she nor anyone else in her family had any issues or concerns. Everything was fine, Martinez said. Martinez thinks it would be nice to vote by mail, which Texas makes difficult for most voters, but it’s not a problem that drives her.

Voting may be a side issue for many, but it could still play a role in helping Democrats solidify the coalition they assembled last year. Barbara Van Hollenbeck is a longtime Republican who voted for Biden last year but still voted Republicans for the Legislature and Congress. She says she wanted a counterweight to the Democratic president. Now Van Hollenbeck says she’s most concerned about climate change and the economy, but she’s also confused and concerned with what the GOP-led legislature is doing with the vote.

Instead of punishing them, help them find a way to vote, she said of voters.

Andy Wojtovec has approached the issue from the other side of the political spectrum. The last election looked like communism, said the 66-year-old Polish immigrant, who owns an air conditioning business and applauded the changes in lawmakers’ votes. He claimed Venezuela helped hack voting machines to hand Biden a common and discredited conspiracy theory in pro-Trump circles.

Huffman, the pipeline welder, was also suspicious of the election, like everyone else I know, he said. A supporter of Trump, he’s convinced the only reason the former president didn’t win in a blowout was some sort of fraud.

But as he sat in a stall at a branch of Texan fast food chain Whataburger, Huffman was disheartened. Although he has real estate assets to help him, he hasn’t worked for months. He says he doesn’t know what he’s going to do now that the Biden administration has put a moratorium on new energy projects on federal lands.

And, a worrying sign for the GOP, not only had he not heard of the party’s election campaign, he was also not convinced that politicians could do anything to prevent the massive fraud from happening again. .

I will probably never vote again, Huffman said. It sounds like a waste of time.

