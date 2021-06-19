Xi’s six tools to intensify the Uyghur genocide in Xinjiang

The Xinjiang census, which is part of the 2020 China Census, recently released shows that China has stepped up state-sponsored crackdown on Uyghurs. Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Uyghurs in 2014 – We must be as tough as them and show no mercy, according to a New York Times report citing leaked Chinese documents. And 2021 shows Xi Jinping is on track to achieve what he planned.

The Chinese repression, or we can say the genocide of the Uyghurs, based on the measures taken against them to reduce their population base such as the forced sterilizations of Uyghur women and the suppression of their religious identity, now seems certain, China under Jinping taking a multi-pronged approach to it.

1. Migrate Han Chinese to Xinjiang

The demographic invasion of the Han Chinese people from another part of China into the territory of Xinjiang is revealing truth. According to the Statistical Yearbook of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, the Han Chinese population in Xinjiang was 6.7% in 1949, which rose to 42.24% according to the 2020 Chinese census. Uyghur Muslims accounted for 80% of Xinjiang’s population in 1941 and about 76% in 1949. They are now reduced to just 45% of the province’s population. China’s latest census did not release separate data for the region’s other ethnic minorities. Together, they represent 12.8% of the province’s population.

The table above shows how the share of ethnic minorities, including Uyghurs, has declined over the years, with China settling Han Chinese from all over the country in the province that was once an independent land.

Xi Jinping’s leadership has increased the pace of the migration, or transfer of Han Chinese, to a higher level. The Xinjiang regional government recently released data from the 2020 Chinese census which indicates that the past 10 years in Xinjiang have seen the Han Chinese population increase by about 25%, which is 9% more than the growth of the Uyghur population in China. during the same period.

2. Make the Han Chinese the dominant workers in Xinjiang

China’s state-owned Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) is establishing agricultural settlements in the area. According to a 2014 Reuters report, 88% of these settlements come from Han migrants only.

In addition to overseeing China’s border and security affairs and managing mining and construction services, XPCC also controls industries that are said to be the mainstay of ethnic migrants’ economic survival, such as cotton and tomato production. and other agricultural activities. Xinjiang produces 20% of the world’s cotton, but the cotton industry is not run by indigenous people like the Uyghurs and is controlled by Han Chinese migrants.

Han Chinese workers dominate both low-tech and high-tech industries in the territory. Most of the jobs that should ideally go to the native population of the province are reserved for migrant workers. Xinjiang is an energy hub for China for its reserves of coal, gas and crude oil, but most employment opportunities in the sector are closed to Uyghurs, the Reuters report adds. In short, the Han Chinese migrants, pushed by China, are much richer than the Uyghurs in the province.

3. Crush Islam followed by the Uyghurs

Xi Jinpings calls in 2015 to sinise Islam, the religion followed by the Uyghur ethnic group. And China has stepped up the process since then to eliminate the traditional Islamic rituals practiced. China may say that the sinicization of religion means making it compatible with core socialist values, but this has been a disguise to impose Chinese culture on a different religion.

And China has a big program to sinicize Uyghur Islam in five years. The cycle of oppression has been going on since 2018 and 2022 is the end goal.

China has banned most Islamic religious practices. Uyghurs cannot observe the Ramadan fast. They cannot eat halal food. Uyghurs were forced to eat pork at a Chinese festival, according to a report by US-funded Radio Free Asia, while eating pork is strictly prohibited in Islam. Uyghurs are not allowed to name their children with religious words like Muhammad or Islam or Jihad or Quran or Mecca.

Another big shock to the religious practices of the Uyghurs is the massive destruction of their places of worship under the harsh politics of Xis. According to a report by Radio Free Asia, Chinese authorities have so far destroyed 70% of mosques in the region. Another report, using a geolocation technique, from the Washington-based Uighur Human Rights Project (UHRP), indicates that China destroyed 10,000 to 15,000 Uyghur mosques and places of worship between 2016 and 2019.

A survey report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), using satellite imagery and nighttime satellite imagery, indicates that 65% or 16,000 mosques in the region are either totally destroyed or significantly damaged. The ASPI report adds that since 2017, 30% of important Islamic cultural sites (sacred shrines, cemeteries and pilgrimage routes) have been demolished, with an additional 28% damaged or altered in some way.

4. Control the population growth of Uyghurs

China is forcing Uyghur women of childbearing age to go through strict birth control measures, including drug use and sterilization. A research study conducted by Adrian Zenz, a German researcher, indicates that the violation of birth control is a major factor in the extrajudicial internment of Uyghurs. China had planned to sterilize 80% of women of reproductive age in four predominantly Uyghur areas by 2019.

According to an Associated Press investigation, while the use of the intrauterine device (IUD) to prevent pregnancy has fallen sharply in China, it has seen a massive increase in Xinjiang. Zenz’s research indicates that in 2018, 80% of IUD placements in China were in Xinjiang, a province that contains only 1.8% of China’s total population. Sterilization surgery has increased sevenfold in Uyghur-dominated areas of Xinjiang, while its rate has declined nationwide.

Between 2018 and 2019, Xinjiang’s birth rate declined 24 percent in 2019, while nationally, it only experienced a 4.2 percent drop. It has experienced a sharp decline in the regions of ethnic minorities, in the order of 30 to 56%. Zenz Analysis Says China Plans To Reduce Up To 4.5 Million Births Of Uyghurs And Other Ethnic Minorities, Meaning It Could Reduce Their Population By A Third In The Next Two decades. A pure genocide in the making.

5. Forcing Uyghurs into concentration camps, another genocidal approach

There are an estimated 2 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in mass internment camps, also known as concentration camps around the world, according to the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination based on contributions that he had. Zenz’s research estimates it at 1.8 lakh.

But the British Daily The Sun says the crisis is even deeper. Citing a leaked document from Beijing, the newspaper claims that mass internment camps existed even in 2014 and that around eight million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities have already been forced through the system. According to the report quoted in The Sun, then more than 65% of the Uyghur population has always been forced through concentration camps so far.

6. Using Uyghurs as forced labor

Use Uyghurs, whether in concentration camps or in settlements outside, as forced labor. ASPI investigation reports indicate that China transferred 80,000 Uyghurs out of Xinjiang between 2017 and 2019. But the number of those forced in different industries working in Xinjiang is expected to be much higher.

A BuzzFeed investigation report indicates that more than 1,500 Chinese companies are located near or inside the Uyghur detention camps in Xinjiang. The sole purpose of establishing such works near or within concentration camps is to use Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities detained there as labor.

The cotton industry in Xinxiang controlled by migrant Hans is a good illustration of this. 20% of the total cotton traded internationally is produced by the forced labor of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in the region. A BBC report states that around half a million Uyghur Muslims and minorities are forced into the cotton fields each year.

Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here