PM Modi Likely to Hold Multi-Party Meeting on J&K Next Week | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold an all-party meeting on Jammu and Kashmir next week, an official in his office said and added that the schedule has been tentatively set. The meeting will be the first such political engagement since the Center stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status in August 2019 and divided it into two Union Territories. A second official said the government wanted to restart the democratic process in the region and that there had been an effort to speak to public officials to involve them. The parties have come to an informal settlement and after coming to Delhi to meet with Modi next week, an announcement is expected, the second official said. The National Conference (NC) – the oldest party in Jammu and Kashmir and the architect of the special statute – has said it will reconsider its position on boycotting such meetings until the special statute and the State be restored in the region. HT has learned that political parties in the regions can also agree to participate in the work of the Delimitation Commission. The commission was created in March 2020 to redesign the constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections. A meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chaired on Friday in Delhi, was reportedly part of the preparations for the multi-stakeholder meeting, even though the agenda was development issues and the current situation in Jammu. and-Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other senior officials attended the Shah’s meeting on Friday. In a statement, the Home Office said Shah had called the general development and well-being of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as the top priority of the government. He added that Shah praised Sinha and his team for ensuring that the Covid-19 vaccination campaign reached 76% of the target in Union territory and 100% in its four districts. Read also: Anguished by his death – PM Modi pays tribute to Milkha Singh The statement said Shah called on authorities to ensure that farmers in the region benefit from central programs. Jammu and Kashmir has been without an elected government since Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti lost power when the Bharatiya Janata party withdrew its support for the government led by the People’s Democratic Party in June 2018. Mufti and two other former chief ministers were among hundreds of people arrested in the run-up to the overturning of Article 370 of the Constitution which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. A communication blackout and lockdown were also imposed to stem protests against the move. All restrictions have since been lifted. The first major electoral exercise – the District Development Council polls – took place in the region as part of efforts to revive political activities in Jammu and Kashmir last year. All the major political parties participated in the exercise. The parties have also shown their willingness to engage with the Center.

