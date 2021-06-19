Lute won’t recommend another informal meeting unless they see common ground





The UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Cyprus, Jane Holl Lute, is continuing consultations to see if there is common ground to build on, a UN source told Friday. CNA, noting that there are currently none. The same source said that the UNSG was not required to hold another informal 5 + 1 meeting on Cyprus, adding that Lute would not recommend calling another such meeting unless she sees a field of agreement to build on. The lute arrives in Cyprus on the afternoon of June 21. On June 22, she will meet with UNSG Special Representative in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar. Later, she will meet President Nicos Anastasiades, and in the afternoon the Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, in the north. On Wednesday, the lute will have other meetings that have not yet been arranged. The SGNU asked him not only to talk to leaders, but also to other people – politicians and civil society – to get the full picture.

She will leave the island on June 24. The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean Pierre Lacroix, will arrive in Cyprus immediately after the departure of the lute. He will hold separate meetings with the head of the President’s diplomatic office, Kyriacos Kouros, while Anastasiades will be in Brussels for the EU summit. However, he will meet Tatar. Lacroix will also visit the buffer zone to see the situation on the ground and see the fenced town of Varosha from a distance after being briefed by Unficyp staff. The UN source told CNA that during its meetings, Lacroix will clarify two points: that Unficyp continues to play a very important role in Cyprus in the absence of a solution, and needs to good cooperation from both sides to maintain the status quo, and that everything the UN peacekeeping force does on the island is impartial. Meanwhile, the UN Security Council will hold a discussion on Unficyp on July 21, a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans visited the north on the anniversary of the Turkish invasion. from 1974.

