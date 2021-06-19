Don’t let Boris Johnson make the ministerial code redundant Tom Richmond

He would have possessed even less knowledge of the facts than the desperate Matt Hancock when the Health Secretary briefed MPs at 8:30 p.m., two and a half hours after the Prime Minister gave his briefing in Downing Street.

Hancocks ‘appearance was memorable for two reasons: hostile questions from MPs of all stripes recalled past Brexit battles and President Lindsay Hoyles’ abject fury at Johnson bypassing Parliament again.

Specifically, the president berated the prime minister and government whips, like selfish Pudsey MP Stuart Andrew, who was present on the green benches, for breaking the ministerial code.

The document could not be clearer: when Parliament is in session, the most important announcements of public policy must be made in Parliament first.

Yet as Andrew struggled to try and appear helpful, it matters. The ministerial code was introduced in the 1990s when John Majors, then government, was engulfed in a succession of sordid scandals.

Now every new prime minister is effectively required to write a new code of ethics, and Johnson wrote the foreword to the current code in August 2019. He promised to uphold the highest standards of decency while upholding the guard ministers against any attempt to block the collective. decisions needed to make Brexit a nod to contemporary events.

Yet although it includes a renewed commitment to the Seven Principles of Public Life first enunciated by Lord Nolan in 1995, the whole exercise is meaningless as the Ministerial Code arbiter is the Prime Minister rather than the President or Parliament.

This explains why Johnson kept Home Secretary Priti Patel in office despite an investigation finding she had intimidated staff; this when the Code expressly stipulates that there must be no intimidation or harassment on the part of ministers.

It also demonstrates why the President had to use his personal fury to rally MPs while Johnson was absent in Parliament. His anger at such contempt masked the very limited powers at his disposal.

And it illustrates the frustration among MPs when ministers and Chancellor Rishi Sunak continue to be a notable culprit after missing a statement this week on Treasury support for the hospitality sector amid lockdown restrictions. are extended, do not make statements when requested.

Yet the solution is remarkably simple. Responsibility for enforcing the codes shifts from Downing Street to the Speaker or a special Commons committee that is representative of the makeup of Parliament.

It called for taking back control of the very idea Johnson and his Brexiteer cronies articulated over the weekend five years ago as parliamentary sovereignty became a key part of their ultimately successful campaign to persuade Great Britain. Brittany to leave the European Union.

What can we oppose if ministers and this Prime Minister are still determined to uphold the highest standards of propriety and to ensure that important decisions are considered instead of being made on the spot?

EVEN though the decision not to fully fund the remedial education plan is one of the most important and fundamental taken by the government, it was incumbent on Schools Minister Nick Gibb to explain the situation to MPs.

Pressed by Labor to release correspondence between the Education Department and the Treasury that vetoed plans proposed by school catch-up tsar Sir Kevan Collins, who has since resigned, Gibb chose to quote these lines from the autobiography of Tony Blairs.

Governments, like any other organization, must be able to debate, discuss and decide on issues with a reasonable level of confidentiality. It is not slightly important. This is essential.

Yet the most recent ministerial code says: Ministers have a duty to Parliament to be accountable and to be held accountable for the policies, decisions and actions of their departments and agencies.

Again, I can only conclude that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is desperately trying to distance himself from this controversy after blocking the Collins plan because he does not want to damage his public personality.

If I am wrong, I am happy to be corrected once the Treasury provides the necessary evidence to the contrary. But I also note that the Treasury has chosen not to nominate any minister, not even one of Sunaks’ junior ministers, to respond to this week’s debate in the Commons.

TALKING ABOUT Rishi Sunak, his absence from Parliament on Wednesday could be explained by a need to prepare for his 30-minute inquisition on GB News with the dreaded and fearless Andrew Neil.

The Chancellor revealed little that he did not appear disturbed by the fury over the catch-up funding for schools he had blocked and claimed the government was building 40 new hospitals despite Health Minister Edward Argar said only $ 3.7 billion had been allocated.

But it was refreshing to see such an uninterrupted forensic interview followed by half an hour of critical analysis. If only the rest of GB News were of this standard.

FINALLY, if Boris Johnson thinks Matt Hancock is hopeless, the paraphrased description used in texts between the Prime Minister and his then assistant Dominic Cummings, why does the Health Secretary still hold such a post? critical this weekend?

