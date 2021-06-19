Limited reforms and temporary gains





The PTI’s fourth budget, presented by its fourth finance minister, is essentially the same. Going through the last 10 pre-pandemic budget speeches, including the one presented by Finance Minister Tarin during the PPP regime, one gets the feeling that the finance ministry speechwriter has not changed over the past decade. .

There are so many similarities in the speeches that they would fail the plagiarism test. The same clichés, the same ambitious goals and the same abundant accolades, except for the leaders receiving the accolades, were the Bhuttos and Zardari during the PPP term, Nawaz Sharif during the PML-N term and Imran Khan now. In fact, Ministers Hafeez Shaikh and Shaukat Tarin have the unique honor and distinction of showering adulations profusely on arch enemies (former) President Zardari and PM Imran in their budget speeches!

So what do we think of the FY21 / 22 budget? But before that, it would be helpful to have a perspective of budget targets. Each budget document provides three-year GDP growth and budget deficit targets for the budget year and the following two years. On average, over the past 10 years (before the pandemic), real GDP growth for the budget year was 20% below target and the budget deficit was 30% above target. When the projected target for the third year is compared to actual achievements three years later, the unreal projection of the sense of well-being loses even more credibility, real growth was 40% below target and the budget deficit 60% above target.

Nothing fundamental has changed at the Department of Finance. If anything, the key cast of characters was reincarnated a decade ago, but they’re ten years older. If history is any guide, one would take with great skepticism the growth and deficit targets for fiscal year 21/22 and beyond.

Another reason why one would have doubts about the growth figures is that some of the data, especially for agriculture and services, is prone to errors and is the realm of fiction. For example, looking through the agriculture chapter / economic survey annex, in fiscal year 20/21, the livestock sector, which accounts for 60 percent of the agricultural sector, shows an increase annual 100,000 donkeys, five million cattle and 425,000 tons.

Now let’s turn to the good, the bad and the ugly of budget measures. There are some very good measures including: an increase in the Ehsaas budget, administrative measures to reduce hassle for taxpayers, more funds for the development of dams and the agricultural sector, and a higher overall development budget. There is a little for each sector of activity, the groups of companies which had more access to the corridors of power obtained more concessions. Tax incentives will certainly increase growth, but will it be sustainable in the absence of reforms?

There does not appear to be any fundamental change in tax policy; indirect taxes still represent 60 percent of taxes. Some tax breaks for the rich, for example, interest-free loans for tractors used by wealthy farmers, lower tax rates on small cars, lower capital gains tax on actions are unwarranted. Subsidies to the electricity sector are still around Rs 600 billion, and the far-reaching reforms needed to turn the sector around are lacking.

Although the PSDP has been increased, it is fuzzy and non-selective. Each department has received funds. Funds for dams still represent only 11 percent of the PSDP and are lower than funds for roads. The budget deficit is reduced by a doubling of the provincial surplus and an unrealistic target of privatization revenues.

The big disappointment is the lack of a credible plan to get out of the debt trap, fix the power sector and state-owned enterprises, and reduce trade deficits in the future. In the absence of reforms in these critical areas, a makeshift, populist budget will simply lead to a repeat of the story of a few years of growth, followed by a crash. Without deep reforms, there is no permanent gain and growth will be temporary. Several initiatives must be taken to put Pakistan on a path of sustainable growth.

First, the toxic political environment and the politicized and unsubstantiated NAB witch-hunt must end. Pakistan will not emerge from its crisis if these obstacles persist.

Second, the government should consider imposing a wealth tax of limited duration (3-5 years) on the wealthy. The rich Pakistanis have made enormous contributions to Pakistan and are its economic powerhouse. However, with growing inequalities and the erosion of the incomes of the poor and middle classes, now is the time for the rich to help by sharing some of their wealth to reduce debt.

Three taxes are proposed: (i) the wealth tax of individuals who own property (housing, land, shares, vehicles) exceeding, say, Rs200 million. The threshold would be gradually lowered; (ii) the wealth tax on dividends exceeding 10 million rupees; and (iii) an excise tax of Rs1-2 on each share sold or purchased on the PSX.

With a daily turnover of around one billion shares, the government could, with the stroke of a pen, raise around 300 to 400 billion rupees per year. This tax will certainly stifle the PSX index, but not the economy as a whole. It will hurt the 40,000 to 50,000 super rich who participate in the stock market. These taxes would not slow down the overall economy, except to force the rich to temporarily curb their luxury consumption. These taxes would be easy to collect, compared to the broadening of the tax base, and should be used to pay down our public debt.

Third, the government must reach out to the opposition to agree on politically controversial NFC reforms, the privatization of state-owned enterprises, population growth and the use of irrigation water. These four reforms are far more crucial to Pakistan’s future than trying to recover baseless looted wealth. The government should focus on measures to prevent mega-corruption in the future and revise the NAB which is now overly politicized and publicity-seeking.

Finally, the structure of fiscal and political incentives must be reformed so that in about three years there will be a migration of herds of companies to export. Export must be more profitable than domestic trade for Pakistan to become an export oriented country. Unless this fundamental change happens, every time we have a few years of growth, imports will far outstrip exports and we will face a currency crisis. Although worker remittances have increased, we still don’t know if these are permanent increases, given that there have been layoffs in the GCC and new job opportunities are less. many. Therefore, rapid export growth resulting from herd migration is essential to achieve sustainable growth.

Compared to the leaders of the PPP and PML-N, Prime Minister Imran is more attached to Tabdeeli. But he is running out of time. It affects 70 years, the majority of heads of government are now in their forties and fifties and three times the median age of the Pakistani population. For Pakistan’s future and to leave a lasting legacy, it must take bolder steps in this budget and the next. And not just formulate a budget to win the next election, by which time he will be too old to effectively handle the difficult task of managing and reforming a fractured federation.

The writer is a former World Bank adviser.

