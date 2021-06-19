Still on King Maker in 2024 presidential election, Jokowi steps hit Megawati





JAKARTA – A number of general presidents of political parties such as Megawati Soekarnoputri, Prabowo Subianto and Airlangga Hartarto would have the opportunity to become – A number of general presidents of political parties such as Megawati Soekarnoputri, Prabowo Subianto and Airlangga Hartarto would have the opportunity to become 2024 presidential election, kingmaker . What about Joko Widodo ( Jokowi )? Indonesia Political Opinion (IPO) executive director Dedi Kurnia Syah observed that the post of general chairman of political parties has the power to determine political direction, especially dominant political parties in parliament. “With that, they are not only free to make diagrams, but also because they have the right to choose which numbers are appropriate and have the opportunity,” Dedi said when contacted on Saturday (19/6 / 2021). However, Dedi assessed that in addition to political party officials, there are a number of prominent figures who also have elite-level political “lobbying” abilities, such as high-level political figures who are respected by the elite. many elites of political parties and who are still influential and become kingmakers. “For example Jusuf Kalla, Akbar Tandjung, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, SBY (Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono) and others,” Dedi explained. Also read: Not the leader of the political parties but the president, the strong capital of Jokowi becomes the kingmaker in the 2024 Pemilu elections In addition, Dedi said those who are not general chairmen of political parties can only participate in the lobbying process. According to him, these figures do not have access to determine. “Therefore, the kingmaker has more potential on the shoulders of the general president,” he said. A number of parties consider that President Jokowi would have various aspects and prerequisites that are qualified to become a kingmaker in 2024. Related to this, Dedi sees it differently. Read also: Presidential speech with three terms, Democratic politicians: very dangerous “Jokowi’s political gestures are different from those of other personalities. On many occasions Jokowi seems to have no political freedom, there is Megawati dominating Jokowi’s footsteps,” he said. (zik)

